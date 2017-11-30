3Fun Study Shows That 47% of People Having Their First Threesome Are Between 22 and 26 Years Old

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --3Fun, the dating app for people desiring to enjoy the pleasure and satisfaction of threesome relationships, recently conducted a study of 1,000 of its members in the United States to better understand their desires, motivations and satisfactions regarding having threesome relationships. One of the more revealing results of the study was that it showed 47% of its members participated in their first threesome relationship between the ages of 22 and 26 years old.



Many couples and individuals fantasize about having a threesome and some of these people pursue the experience to the extent that is becoming a part of how they live their life. Expressive and adventurous couples are often open to considering having a three-way relationship with interesting and exciting singles, sometimes just as an experiment and sometimes for a longer term relationship.



"Enjoying the unique and satisfying sexual experience that a threesome relationship offers is often still be a sensitive and hush-hush topic in society today," explains a 3Fun spokesperson. "However, it is a very popular and common sexual activity in society today. The results of our study clearly show that today's younger generation and more adventurous and more likely to try new things, such as a threesome." Whether to just try it out or to pursue a threesome relationship as a part of their ongoing sex life, young people are obviously open to the idea and giving it a try.



