Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2020 --Providing safe, potable water to office employees is an obligation of businesses in New Jersey and New York. Offices still using old fashion jugs of water should realize that employees are left exposed to contamination with this unfiltered, unpurified water dispensing system. The staff at Document Solutions, Business Life Simplified, will work with New York and New Jersey businesses to upgrade each water cooler to the 3i Pure Water Technology water cooler.



Eliminating the need for heavy, 40-pound water bottles, which can cause injuries and take up office space, the 3i Pure Water Technology water cooler system hooks up directly to a water source and provides hot and cold, pure, filtered water. This efficient water cooler has an auto tank sanitization, removing the need for manual cleaning and the filter replacement notification light will illuminate when a filter change is needed. This ergonomically designed Pure Water Technology cooler has a tall fill station height, allowing for ease in filling reusable water bottles, without touching the dispenser, preventing contamination. The 3i Pure Water Technology water cooler has an anti-microbial touchpad which prevents cross-contamination and has four levels of light brightness.



This filtered, pure water system is environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and has 24-hour system monitoring, which continually checks for filter life, water quality, activated oxygen injection for freshness, and complete system functions. The experts at Document Solutions have been assisting businesses in New York and New Jersey for more than twenty years, providing consulting services, and support on the latest business office technology. To stay up to date with business office needs, engage the team at Document Solutions. They provide quick service, monitor updates of office equipment and will install and monitor your 3i Pure Water Technology water cooler in your New York and New Jersey businesses. For more information on 3i Pure Water Technology water coolers visit, www.dsbls.com.



About Document Solutions, Business Life Simplified

Helping customers in New York and New Jersey increase productivity and efficiency while reducing costs is the main goal of Document Solutions. Serving communities since 1997, the award-winning team, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, and New York, New York, consults with businesses on technology solutions. This includes the lease or purchase of business machines, including copiers, printers, 3i Pure Water Technology water coolers, VOIP phone systems, mail machines, and multi-function office devices.