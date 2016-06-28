3rd Generation Hybrid Technology SadOP Is Cropping Up to the Industry for a Cost Effective and Secured ERP Experience

Ahmedabad, Gujarat -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2016 --On the occasion of their 25th Anniversary, Nutec Infotech Pvt. Ltd has announced the launching of a new ingenious technology SadOP (SaaS application data On Premises), a 3rd generation Hybrid technology that offers complete upper hands of all prevalent models On-Premises, Cloud and SaaS without any single limitation.



Even after leveraging the best sides of existing extensive technology service models, enterprises have been facing several serious challenges during technological deployments such as flexibility, control, soaring internal responsibility, security of data and sensitive information, dependency, high cost and upfront investment of money and time.



Gambling on the efficiency of service provider and selected service model, the intensity or harshness of particular challenge might vary up to certain extent. But an evidently exhaustive technological solution was still a far way to go. Even the recent emerging trend called Hybrid Model of Cloud and On-Premises could not take place as the one stop solution leading to the best possible outcome.



To iron out those challenges, Nutec Infotech Pvt. Ltd has came up with a never before solution as their concept SadOP with the intention empowering technological tools at highest level and making them available to all. At the same time, it will fix all challenges awfully encountered by industries. SadOP base applications will keep the all data and information on premises, flexible applications with high degree of client control will be hosted on cloud; and the services provider will offer these services on 'Pay as You Go' basis. Utmost cost saving of SaaS, flexibility and control of Cloud and 100% data security of On Premises are the gist of SadOP advantages.



About Nutec Infotech Pvt. Ltd

Nutec Infotech Pvt. Ltd is an ERP service provider, well known for its Enterprise Resource Planning solution 'Corporate Munim'. It is globally first company to invent and launch SadOP technology. Corporate Munim Espier is an exceedingly advanced ERP product and latest version of 'Corporate Munim' developed with the prominent usage of SadOP technology which is expected to be a true sanctification for enterprises and industries.