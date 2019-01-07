3rder Data Reveals the Tendency of Human Returning Back to Non-Monogamy

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2019 --Despite anecdotal claims about cheating, no study has shown that humans are predisposed to monogamy or non-monogamy. However, according to psycologytoday.com, between 1991 and 2008, somewhere between about 20% to 25% of men admit to having cheated on their wives. Rates of admitted infidelity for women have ranged between about 10% and 15%, compared to the 20 to 25% for men. Recently, 3rder team also disclosed a data, which shows the tendency of Human returning back to non-monogamy.



According to 3rder, one of the most welcomed threesome dating apps, 62 percent users registered are couples, including homosexual couples and heterosexual ones. Over 3000 people join in 3rder per day and over half of them are couples. This seems to be a common law in this field. The user number of 3rder is approximately five hundred thousand, only accounts for 6 percent of the market share, which connotes that there are nearly fifty million people are looking for threesome partners online. The number continues growing up.



"The percentage of the couples on our app is growing in a rather speedy pace. When 3rder was launched, there are more singles than couples. Now I can see from our registered data, it shows that the scales tilts to couples. That is to say, more and more couples are gradually accepting the idea of threesome, or non-monogamy", said Justin, the CEO of 3rder. From the data, it is just a matter of time before monogamy taking up the mindset of the public.



With the number of swinger couples and singles searching for non-monogamous dating going up, it is absolutely possible that non-monogamy might return to the cognization of the public. The increasing acceptability of non-monogamy does not connote the degeneration of human-being. It is just an exposure of human nature, which should not be deemed as a shame, not now, not in the future or the past. However, proved by reality, monogamy is still irrevocable and irreplaceable considering social order and all that matters regardless of the acceptability of non-monogamy. Therefore, it might be the best to keep non-monogamy as a kinky lifestyle which is allowed to appreciate occasionally until reality says otherwise.



