3rder Offers a Tinder for Threesomes

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2018 --Although Tinder has been considered as a one-stop shop for singles, it has not much to be offered to swingers. This is where 3rder comes into play.



Promoted as Tinder for threesomes, 3rder is built to be a private and secure threesome app where kinky singles and couples can find it easy to look for a threesome. It is open to kinds of people who fantasize having a threesome in the real world. Couples can feel free to find a third partner and single men and women can be thrilled to talk with couples here. Finding partners to arrange a three way is not an impossible task with 3rder.



The reasons it is called as tinder for threesomes is because 3rder works similar to Tinder with the main feature using a similar system. It collects your profile information and activities to generate a pattern for every member with the purpose to recommend the most potential matches to users. Swiping right or left allows members to like or dislike profiles they get, which can help them find the right partners to connect with. Filters it provides are enough for you to narrow down for more good results. Moreover, "Moments" is a good way 3rder offers to all users to share interesting photos with others to get more contacts.



"As Craigslist shut down its personals sections in response to the anti-online sex trafficking bill passed by Congress and 3Somer was removed from App Store for identified as a spam app, people who are looking for a three way partner online lost their resources and be forced to try somewhere else, " said Justin R, the CEO of 3rder. "3rder is a threesome app that has been online for a while, which has gathered thousands of kinky singles and couples from all over the world, especially in the U.S. We can make a promise that it is a perfect and safe alternative for both Craigslist and 3Somer."



