3rdNut Announces MMA Sponsorship of Brogan Endres, Main Event Fighter at Caged Thunder 8

Rolling Hills Estates, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2019 --3rdNut (https://3rdNut.com) is excited to announce our 1st MMA sponsorship with Brogan Endres, Amateur Welterweight Champion, for his June 29th fight against Braden Liggett at Emidion & Sons Banquet Center. There will be 12 Fights, culminating with the legendary Brogan Endres match up. This symbolizes 3rdNut's entrance into the MMA market, challenging MMA athletes to EARN THEIRS.



Main Event fighter, Brogan Endres is ranked #21 out of 160 active Amateur Welterweight fighters and in the top 10% of all Amateur Welterweight fighters in the U.S. Brogan has been practicing judo since he was 5 years old and emulates the brand spirit fully. He currently trains under Pro Fighter and gym owner, Andrew Law at his Route 250 Martial Arts gym in New Philadelphia, OH. "This is a great match for me and 3rdNut. Fortitude, Courage, and Domination are few of the values we share in common and I am excited to share this brand with Ohio!"



This exciting partnership will fuel many more sponsorships in the industry with physical presence in many MMA venues this year, including The Arnold. While launching into this Badass vertical, 3rdNut Founder, Dave Trujillo is psyched by the overwhelmingly positive reception the industry is having to the 3rdNut brand. "Challenging athletes and others to strive to crush fear and lead by positive example has been a life-long passion of mine, and now bridging an industry with similar values makes a fantastic marriage and I am confident we will see a life-changing human movement as a result."



This event will be our first event where we'll have brand ambassador presence, as well. Jeremie Big Elk Elkins, MMA Heavyweight Champion is our first MMA brand ambassador that will be providing give aways to the crowd, offering 3 Ways to WIN, and selling the legendary 3rdNut Gear that allows you to wear your Original Tribe pride on your sleeve. Attendees can find the 3 WAYS to WIN at the 3rdNut booth. "After 20 years in this sport, I am stoked to be representing a brand that challenges and rewards fear crushing fortitude."



Founder, Dave Trujillo will also be on site to shake hands and pass out gear. Dave is passionate about the brand enthusiasts and urging them to live the 3rdNut way; challenging your mind, body, and spirit to be legendary every single day. He'll also be signing folks up to join the Tribe to get more involved in the 3rdNut way of life.



About 3rdNut.com

3rdNut is a lifestyle and publishing brand that challenges individuals to persevere, crush fear, and lead by example in everyday life. The brand focuses on mind, body, and spirit to improve the way you face the simplest of challenges to achieving world champion status in anything.



Media Inquiries:

Michelle Williams

PR@3rdNut.com