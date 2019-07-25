3rdNut Announces MMA Title Sponsorship of Trent McCown, Main Event Fighter at the Iron Tiger Fight Series

Rolling Hills Estates, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2019 --3rdNut (https://www.3rdNut.com) is excited to announce our next MMA sponsorship with Trent McCown, Professional Welterweight Champion, for his July 27th fight against Mark Martin at the Kick Master arena. This event will feature 24 fighters, 12 fights and result in 1 main event champion. 3rdNut is confident that Trent's performance will bring home the gold and further support our mission to spread courage through crushing fear.



Main Event fighter, Trent McCown is ranked #7 out of 28 active Ohio Pro Welterweight fighters and holds and 8-3 record. Trent trains in the arts of Jiu jitsu, Boxing, Kick Boxing, Wrestling, and Karate. He currently trains at Lashley Training Center in Mt Vernon, Ohio. "As I fight my way into my professional MMA career, it's a brand like 3rdNut that reminds me why I am here. There's a better way to live, with courage and I want to spread it like wild fire!"



Venturing further into the MMA market, 3rdNut Founder, Dave Trujillo is coming off 3rdNut's 1st MMA sponsorship, event booth and brand ambassador appointment, and wasting no time in harnessing the power of this incredibly inspiring industry. "From the fighters to the event producers, this industry has been incredibly welcoming, supportive and powerful to the 3rdNut brand. We're finding fighters really identify with the mind, body, and spirit that it takes to crush fear and lead a new way."



Brand ambassador Jeremie "Big Elk" Elkins will be on site hosting Barstool Sports, Former Ohio state safety, Donnie Nickey and other prospective industry brand partners. Jeremie will also be hosting 3rdNut's booth where fighters and fans can load up on gear and find 3 Ways to Win a pair of tickets to the Arnold in March 2020.



About 3rdNut.com

3rdNut is a lifestyle and publishing brand that challenges individuals to persevere, crush fear, and lead by example in everyday life. The brand focuses on mind, body, and spirit to improve the way you face the simplest of challenges to achieving world champion status in anything.



Media Inquiries:

Michelle Williams

PR@3rdNut.com