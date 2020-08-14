4 Must See Arizona Road Tripping Attractions

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2020 --Arizona is known for vast landscapes and incredible road trip locations. For a road trip this summer remember to check the advisories at Visit Arizona website.



Tourists travel throughout the year to Arizona for it's incredible canyons and red rock landscapes. The State is known for its red rock adventures and road trips to see breathtaking sights. Expect to see miles of red rock, flood formed canyons, desserts, lakes, mountains, waterfalls, and even volcanos all while sightseeing in Arizona.



Here Are 4 Top Rated Attractions in Arizona.



1 - LAKE POWELL



It is estimated that over three million people visit Lake Powell every single year. This man-made reservoir is 400 feet deep and is 186 miles long. It forms off the Colorado River right in the middle of Arizona and Utah. There are many ways to experience this beautiful turquoise lake. You can tour this hot spot foot or boat, or even flying in a plane check for local tour companies to see what they offer.



Gregg Jaden @greggjaden_ , a top travel Instagrammer and pro photographer, shows us a top down view before embarking on a Lake Powell adventure. Always searching for new angles, he and his team made it a point to get to the ridge a few hours before sunset as it provides gorgeous views. This made it so they could get the incredible shot of the red rock and turquoise water.



2 - UPPER ANTELOPE CANYON



Located in Page, Arizona is the one of a kind Antelope Canyon which is divided into two different parts. The upper and lower canyon. Many years of wind and water have created massive flash floods to carve these beautiful canyons. There are a few different tours offered for the Upper Antelope Canyon but each tour requires making reservations ahead of time. Don't forget a camera! Any camera will do. For photographers its best to work fast as there are other tours inside the canyon. Work with the angles and ask the knowledgeable guides they usually know.



Inside Upper Antelope Canyon, Gregg Jaden shows the massive scale using his Sony Alpha a7RIII camera + 12-24mm G Sony lens. "Whenever I explore places with other tourists, I always try to find ways to capture new angles that haven't been shot before. Whenever I can, I try to elevate myself to shoot down on a location to get a more dynamic perspective." says Jaden. To visit Upper and Lower Canyon it requires a guided tours. Best way is to search the companies offering tours and talk to each one to understand what is included with each tour. The take about an hour and a half to complete.



3 - GRAND CANYON



The Grand Canyon is one of the most iconic locations in America. Visiting the Grand Canyon more than once can even showcase new beautiful scenery and endless angles to shoot. This astonishing canyon is a mile deep and up to 18 miles wide. The Grand Canyon National Park itself is 277 miles right along the Colorado River.



Gregg Jaden's timeless capture of the Grand Canyon shows the scale of its vastness. The Grand Canyon even changes shades of color depending on the time of year. Depending on the light and time of day, the colors of the rocks can change from brown, orange, red to even a blue tone at blue hour.



North Rim vs. South Rim



How to decide which is more photogenic? The North Rim or the South Rim? The South Rim is more easily accessible from the city of Sedona, Phoenix, and Flagstaff. The North Rim traditionally is quieter as far as tourists go but has many unique angles. The North Rim is higher in elevation and can get cooler in temperature.



4 - HORSESHOE BEND



This is a non-negotiable must see in Arizona! Horseshoe Bend and its stunning rock formations. Located in Page, Arizona which is this location is super easy to get to and only a few minute walk to the rim. From the parking area, it is only a 0.6-mile walk to the rim of the bend. After this short walk you will be at the top of Horseshoe Bend rim. Be careful this cliff edge is 984 feet hight and wind gusts can easily blow a person off the edge. Keep a safe distance at all times. Bring a hat in the summer the desert temperatures can spike as high at 110 degrees F. Bring lots of water.



As far at light goes, the light is different throughout the day but the best time is 3 hours before sunset for best positioning for sunset. Jaden's shot was just before sunset. Sunset is most likely one of the best times to take a photo of this location. Its one of America's most iconic photo spot, or just wander around the edge and take in the scene.



Publications - granted permission to feature Gregg Jaden photos/videos.