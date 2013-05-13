40 Plus and Fabulous Announces Launch of Divas in Defense

Greensboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2013 --40 Plus and Fabulous, a women’s empowerment organization, is pleased to launch an all female self-defense program, designed to help women learn valuable, lifesaving, self-defense techniques. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA the Divas in Defense program, which will unveil in Greensboro at the end of June, is a powerful, fun-based self-defense system for women and girls. Through fun and instinctive learning, women gain the training and tools imperative to their personal safety.



As recently reported, a woman is assaulted every 9 seconds in the United States. “Violence against women is a persistent and pervasive problem,” said Sondra Wright, Founder and CEO of 40 Plus and Fabulous, LLC. “One of the primary goals of 40 Plus and Fabulous is to embolden women and girls to take their power back. We cannot think of a more critical area in which to do this than to educate women about victims and perpetrators, empower them with an understanding of their God given right to be safe, and instill in them the confidence that they can defend themselves.”



About 40 Plus and Fabulous

Founded by brothers Cole Parker and Chris Britto, Divas in Defense is an ALL FEMALE self-defense training program geared to empower females 11 and older. Workshops and safety classes encourage women and girls to be fierce, while at the same time being fabulous. The soon-to-be launched program in Greensboro will also host clinics and provide on-site corporate and private sessions, including training seminars and presentations. “It’s fun, instinctive learning,” Wright continued. “We’re excited to offer this program where women and girls find inner strength while gaining the tools they need to spot, avoid, and escape potentially life threatening situations.”



The company is seeking community partners in Greensboro and its neighboring districts, who will join them in taking a stand against violence perpetrated towards women, and who will provide use of a facility where they could conduct the ALL women self-defense training classes 2 to 4 times per month. In her remarks, Wright stressed the need for community involvement, “We believe in Greensboro, and we have every confidence that our local businesses will want to help promote concern and safety for the women in our lives and our community.”



It is expected that many will join the Divas in Defense program.



For more information about Divas in Defense, feel free to visit its official website at http://divasindefense.com. You can also contact Sondra Wright by calling 855-DIVAS-NC, or emailing sondra@divasindefense.com