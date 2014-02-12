Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --Mobidart, website developer and host, has turned to crowdfunding to raise $400,000 to develop and host websites for community businesses for free. Proceeds will be used to cover the cost of writing content, hosting, acquiring domain name and other necessary steps to deliver 8,000 mobile websites across the United States.



The 31-day campaign hosted by Indiegogo will accept donations ranging from $1 to $10,000 until February 28, 2014 at 11:59 pm PT. Tokens of appreciation for the monetary support include social media shoutout and sponsor credit on the Mobidart website, calendar magnets, coffee mugs, USB car chargers, metal water bottles, 5-way USB connectors, travel coffee mugs, t-shirts, mini-speakers, and jackets. Donors of $300 and above get a chance to recommend up to five businesses to sponsor depending on the choice of reward level. Top tier perks include video shoutouts, the chance to visit and dine with the Mobidart crew, airfare and hotel accommodations.



The main objective of the project is to “remove the barrier of entry into the online world by doing all the work” for owners of businesses that are physically present in the community they serve. Using industry-specific templates, Mobidart will be using real dot-com domain names for the small businesses. These websites will be fully accessible via mobile devices. By monetizing through premium services and advertising revenue, the Los Angeles, Calif.-based website developer can support these efforts at no cost to the sponsored local businesses.



Statistics show that around 50 percent of small businesses in the United States do not have a website for promoting, presenting or marketing their products and services. Free web hosting services are available but local businesses find they still have to do a lot of work to have a real online presence. Mobidart takes care of this, helping local businesses boost their sales, improve their services and reach as many local folks as possible.



Around 80 percent of mobile users would like to see locally relevant or location-specific information on their mobile devices. Big businesses with local franchises have a great advantage over small businesses in this area; Mobidart levels the playing field. Local community members also stand to benefit from Mobidart’s project by having more options to choose from and more information on the local products and services that best match their needs and wants.



For more details on the project and the perks, visit the Mobidart Indiegogo page.



About MobiDart

MobiDart's mission, purpose, desire, and dedication is to provide businesses that serve their communities a complete traditional and mobile presence at absolutely NO COST.



Where every other company wants to reach into the business owner's proverbial pocket, MobiDart instead delivers unparalleled value. MobiDart has already helped thousands of businesses and is eager to assist in saving your business time and money.



