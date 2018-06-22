412Houses Offers to Sell Homes Fast – In Less Than Two Weeks

Bethel Park, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --Buying homes is everyday business for 412Houses. They are a real estate investment company offering to help people looking to sell my home fast in Pittsburgh. The company promises to buy homes in less than fourteen days.



"We have the perfect solution for people who are in a hurry to sell their home. They can call us, or fill in the contact form and one of our home buying advisors will call back in twenty-four hours with a quote. If the cash offer is acceptable, our team will get started with the paperwork. Our team can close at a date that they prefer. Sometimes, it could be as little as three days," says a spokesperson at 412Houses.



412Houses buys properties from people who have either relocate or are in a tough situation and desperately looking to avoid a foreclosure. Some people have inherited a home they don't want to keep and some need to divide their assets during a divorce. "The best thing about calling us is that we buy houses in Pittsburgh As Is, i.e., homeowners can leave their home as is without having to worry about painting, repair, or renovation. They don't have to care about junk hauling as well. The team will take care of everything," adds the spokesperson.



Unlike conventional home sales, a cash home buyer in Pittsburgh does not have to wait for bank approvals or other formalities. The money can be credited to the seller immediately on settlement.



About 412Houses

412Houses is a cash home buyer in Pittsburgh offering to help homeowners. They specialize in distress sale and promise to close in two weeks or less.



To learn more, visit http://www.412houses.com/.