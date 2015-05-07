42.1 Million Adults Who Smoke Cigarettes Should Turn to E-Cigarettes Says Vapor Experts

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2015 --A leading supplier of E-Liquids has now introduced a range of healthy organic E-Liquids. Alchemy e-Lixirs is a brand of e-liquids that is developed and manufactured from the finest collection of organic ingredients.



42.1 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes. As it is commonly known, smoking a cigarette is the leading cause of preventable disease and death, with more than 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. That is why, health experts are advising smokers to give up on their habit or turn to a healthier option such as E-cigarettes or E-Vapors.



One company who understand the importance of healthy smoking is Alchemy e-Lixirs E-Lixirs, who has developed a range or the purest organic e-liquids on the market. With their healthy e-vapor liquid options, they have become one of the major suppliers in the U.S and through their website (Alchemy-e-lixirs.com), around the world.



It has now been reported the Alchemy E-Lixirs organic e-liquid range has become so popular around the world, over 1200 bottles were shipped to 18 countries. As part of the celebration of their success, the company has now announced they are lowering the price on all of their 54 flavors. That means, a 15ml of Alchemy e-Lixirs, which was $13, will now be sold for $11.



A spokesman for Alchemy e-Lixirs said: "We understand how important it is for people to find a quality e-liquids. That is why we introduced a 100% organic range to allow people to have a more enjoyable and healthy experience."



Alchemy e-Lixirs is a one-stop shop for All Natural & Organic 100% VG flavors that are available to be shipped around the world. The company is offering free shipping for orders over $50. This offer for free shipping is valid only for the month of May. They also provide a 100% money back guarantee.



About Alchemy e-Lixirs

Alchemy e-Lixirs was born out of the desire to create the purest, most delicious e-liquid available! Our alchemists have a combined 65 years experience in the culinary arts, mixology, perfumery & aromatherapy.