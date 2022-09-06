45 Years in Business with Products Designed for Attorneys

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Blackstone Legal Supplies, Inc. is pleased to announce that has just completed its 45th year in business. The firm specializes in supplies for law firms, legal professionals and title companies. Coinciding with the 45th anniversary is the release of Blackstone's newly designed backers / jackets / covers, envelopes and presentation envelopes for today's wills, trust, estate planning documents and other legal documents.



Shown on the will / trust, legal documents envelopes and document presentation pages of Blackstone's website, www.blackstonelegal.com are pictures and descriptions of these products.



Choose from full size envelopes white or off-white linen 9 ½ x 12 ½ inches that will hold letter size sheets stapled into a backer unfolded, presentation envelopes or mid-size envelopes that will hold letter size sheets folded in half or a traditional will / trust envelope made larger to 5 ¾ inches wide that will hold letter size papers folded in 1/3's. This envelope will hold several more sheets than the traditional envelopes 4 ½ inches wide.



Blackstone's expanded backers will neatly hold up to 75 sheets stapled to the backer. The standard backer line which is available in six colors has also been expanded to include backers available in six colors made of cover weight paper for a more substantial backer to hold the document.



On Blackstone's website are many of the staple items used by law firms such as will/trust supplies, estate planning books, legal backers, legal document envelopes, corporate books and LLC books, professional old style stationery letterheads, envelopes and business cards, electronic letterhead templates, portfolios, presentation envelopes, document wraps, custom covers for documents, timekeeping supplies, laser checks and one write checks and supplies, announcement cards, thank you notes, holiday cards and calendars, case history forms and file folders for real estate, corporate, estates, and criminal, many types of envelopes printed, corporate/limited company kits and supplies, seals, seal stamps and certificates, mailing labels.



By having Blackstone imprint all the items that get handed to the client you are branding and reinforcing your firm's image. Name recognition in the eyes of the client and prospective clients is the purpose of continually branding your firm.



If you would like more information about this topic, please call Blackstone Legal Supplies, Inc. 800-940-2110 or email info@blackstonelegal.com.