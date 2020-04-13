Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2020 --Having issued over 3000 Scuba Diving Instructor Level certifications, working in professional level diving for over 17 years, it's another massive congratulations to industry-leading PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. She has issued over 462 professional instructor-level certifications in 2019 alone. She has also gained the Platinum PADI Course Director Award for the seventh consecutive year as well as the PADI Elite 300 Award, also for the seventh consecutive year.



The PADI Elite Instructor comes in a variety of denominations up until the prestigious Elite-300 Award which is purely based on the number of certifications issued in any given years. Although Holly has issued over 462 certifications, the highest denomination award is the Elite 300 Award. The PADI Frequent Trainer Award is issued at Gold, Silver and Platinum Levels and is issued to PADI Course Directors based on primarily numbers of Instructor candidates, but also on succession of providing continuing Instructor education. Having certified nearly 100 Open Water Scuba Diving Instructors in 2019 and with many taking up PADI Speciality Instructor training Holly Macleod was awarded the Platinum PADI Course Director status award again.



The program itself takes place in the Gili Islands and offers a wealth of industry-based experience as Holly has not only worked as a PADI professional for over 17 years but has also worked in a range of different diving related jobs which have taken her to a variety of different global diving destinations. This has allowed the program to be a one-of-a-kind real experience-based professional training experience and, of course, having issued well over 3000 PADI Instructor level certifications means that Holly knows exactly what the recreational diving Industry is looking for in brand new scuba diving Instructors. And likewise, what new instructors can expect from the industry Itself.



As well as benefiting from a real experienced-based industry award-winning leading Multiple Platinum Elite Course Director with a wealth of hands-on industry experience, candidates can be safe in the knowledge that all instructor-level training takes place at the only ever 5 Star PADI IDC Career Development Centre (CDC) to be established on the island of Gili Trawangan, Indonesia. It benefits from world-class training facilities at the highest possible standards available.



For those looking for a professional PADI instructor-level training experience considered to be way over and above that generally found within the industry, and gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to develop a highly-successful career can look no further than the PADI IDC Indonesia Program with Holly Macleod. The course is nowadays often considered to be the absolute best possible opportunity available. Prospective candidates can follow along on the PADI IDC Gili Islands social media platforms or simply check out the completely independent, unbiased reviews on the PADI IDC Gili Islands TripAdvisor page.



