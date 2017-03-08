4PSA Granted 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --4PSA announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has granted the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award to VoipNow, the SaaS communication platform for service providers.



VoipNow is the cloud Unified Communications platform tailored for competitive service providers who deliver carrier-grade enterprise telephony, video, presence, instant messaging, contact center features, and mobility. Launched over a decade ago as one of the first platforms built for the cloud, VoipNow has become the core communications solution of more than 250,000 businesses across 60+ countries. The successful adoption rate among small to medium organizations, currently using over 5 million VoipNow extensions, is facilitated by the platform's rapid setup and deployment, advanced business PBX feature set, and integrated call charging engine.



"For the past 10 years, we have been continuously improving business communication, helping service providers offer high-end UC services and win against over-the-top providers. Recently, we have reinforced our latest VoipNow iteration with the real-time communication and collaboration technology available in Hubgets. This way, service providers gain a competitive edge, while their customers communicate better at work. We are very proud to receive this award for the seventh year in a row. It's more than a recognition of our team's effort; it's an encouragement to keep walking the line of innovation and take communication and collaboration technology one step further," said 4PSA's COO, Elena Carstoiu.



The WebRTC over SIP technology behind VoipNow simplifies real-time communication, bringing voice and video conversations in the browser. The built-in big data, search, and analytics engine at the core of the platform indexes real-time communication events and gathers insightful information for VoipNow service providers and customers.



"It gives me great pleasure to recognize 4PSA with a Product of the Year Award for 2017. I have always been impressed with their commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, VoipNow has proven to be among the best IP communications solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from 4PSA."



About 4PSA

4PSA accelerates communication and team collaboration. For 15+ years, we have been engineering technology that enables service providers to deliver cloud services to SMBs and large organizations - enterprise PBX, voice, video, instant messaging, and mobility. We care for more than 12,000 brilliant partners who help businesses around the world take control of their communication channels.



VoipNow is the most technically advanced Unified Communications platform for service providers. It comes with rapid set-up and deployment, a comprehensive set of features, integrated call charging engine, and competitive pay-as-you-go pricing - even when deployed on partner premises.



Hubgets is a business instant communication platform that enables teams to communicate via voice, video and chat with file transfer and screen sharing, turning experience into searchable knowledge. Hubgets is the only collaboration platform in the world natively built on top of an enterprise PBX.



With VoipNow and Hubgets, service providers can offer high-value communication and collaboration as-a-service for their customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.4PSA.com and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/4PSA.



