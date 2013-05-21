4th Annual River City Cook off - Sunday, June 2, 2013

Lawrence, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2013 --“We have five fabulous chefs competing this year and have sold this event out in the past so don’t wait too long to buy your tickets” says Laura Calwell, Kansas Riverkeeper for Friends of the Kaw. The River City Cook Off will start at 6:00pm at Abe and Jake’s Landing at 8 E. 6th St., Lawrence, KS 66044 located on the south bank of the Kaw in downtown Lawrence. Once you step in the door you will have the opportunity to taste the chef’s sumptuous creations and vote on your favorite. One of the following fine chefs will be awarded the title of The River City Cook-Off Champion: Garth Atchison from Wheatfields Bakery & Café (904 Vermont Street); Angel Alvarez from Tortas Jalisco (534 Frontier) Brad Walters from Basil Leaf Café (3300 West 6th Street), Jimmy Martin from Free State Brewing Co. (636 Massachusetts) and Armando Paniagua from Genovese (636 Massachusetts.)



Abe and Jakes’s has recently been remodeled. It is a fabulous facility and you can enjoy a view of the Kansas River as well as dance to music from DJ Stiga. Tickets are a suggested donation of $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at any of the participating Lawrence restaurants, via “Donate” at http://www.kansasriver.org (please put in notes from buyer that donation is for River City Cook Off tickets) or at the door!



Friends of the Kaw appreciates the generosity of the following sponsors of this year’s River City Cook-Off: Abe & Jake’s Landing, Thompson Financial Group, Cottin’s Hardware & Rental, and Bowersock Mills and Power Company. Friends of the Kaw’s mission is to protect and preserve the Kansas (Kaw) River for present and future generations. The Kaw River, one of Kansas’ greatest natural resources and source of drinking water for over 800,000 citizens. Friends of the Kaw is the only environmental organization in the state of Kansas that is dedicated to monitoring those issues that impact the Kansas River! Your donation will help us keep the Kansas Riverkeeper investigating polluters, patrolling the Kansas River and most importantly educating people about the wonderful opportunities a clean Kansas River brings to the citizens of Kansas.