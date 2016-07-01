4th of July Mattress Sale Guide Released by What's the Best Bed

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Independence Day marks the peak of summer, and it also marks the best time of the season to save on major purchases. For people in the market for better sleep, What's The Best Bed just published their guide to 2016's 4th of July mattress sales, complete with savvy tips and a listing of deals from major stores and online retailers.



In the guide, "How to Find the Best 4th of July Mattress Sales," readers find an introduction to the types of discounts retailers offer and their pros and cons, from freebies to rebates and flat discounts to "doorbuster" promotional mattresses.



Several sales going on at a variety of national retailers are listed, with basic mattress details and pricing, providing a helpful overview and springboard for further research. The listings are drawn from retailer ads and websites, press releases, and other reliable sources, updated as of June 30.



4th of July mattress sales from places like Macy's and Sears are presented in detail, with information on specific mattresses and storewide specials on brands like Sealy, Beautyrest and Serta. Brand-direct offers from Amerisleep, Serta, and others are also featured, along with advertised specials from top mattress showrooms Mattress Firm and Sleepy's.



Among the sales currently collected, readers can find a wide variety of prices (from under $1000 to higher-end luxury offerings) and many types of beds (from memory foam to latex, and innersprings to hybrids), presenting savings opportunities for every budget and sleep preference.



The article aims to educate readers on how to compare sales and spot the best potential savings. Editors also describe things to watch for. For example, a lack of detail on mattress specifications and tricky fine print may lead to buyer's remorse. Also included are a few pointers for coming away with the best deal on a new bed this summer.



The July 4th sale guide is available in full on the What's The Best Bed website, along with several other guides on different mattress types and brand comparisons.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.