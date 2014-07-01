4th of July Mattress Sale Preview Released by Mattress Journal

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2014 --The 4th of July weekend is synonymous with summer, patriotism, fireworks, and fun, and it’s also a great time to save on a variety of household goods. As with many other major holidays, retailers offer some of their best deals for July 4th, when many people are off work and have time to shop.



For those in need of a new bed this summer, Mattress Journal recently released the first preview of this year’s major mattress sales. Published June 30, the guide is titled, “4th of July Mattress Sale Preview: Top Picks from Macy’s, Sears & More,” and is available in full on the blog's website.



The article assess the sales released thus far from major mattress showrooms, department stores, national brands, and online retailers. Mattress Journal offers insight into 2014’s top trends and highlights their top picks for innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable beds.



Top trends Mattress Journal identifies from this year’s 4th of July sales include mail-in rebates, percent and dollar discounts, free boxsprings and pillows, and a focus on online deals. Consumer tips for assessing the value of deals are included, such as not being blinded by exaggerated discounts and watching mail-in rebate fine print.



Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value and guarantees, the blog also lists a handful of top picks for interested readers.



Mattress Journal’s top five innerspring mattress deals are all under $1000, including Serta, Simmons, and Sealy mattresses from Macy’s, Sears and other retailers. Their top memory foam mattress deals are all under $1300, and include beds from Amerisleep, Wal-Mart, Macy’s and more. The article highlights a few adjustable bed promotions as well.



Mattress Journal also features a quick list of tips for choosing the best mattress, reminding readers to focus on quality and not just the deal. 4th of July mattress sales information was drawn from store websites, press releases and deal websites, and is subject to change.



