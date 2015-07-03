4th of July Mattress Sales and Guide Released by What's the Best Bed

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Independence Day marks the peak of summer, and it also marks the best time of summer to save on major purchases. For people in the market for a new bed, What's The Best Bed just published their guide to 2015's 4th of July mattress sales, complete with savvy tips and a listing of deals from major stores and online retailers.



In the article, "How to Find the Best 4th of July Mattress Sales," readers find an introduction to the types of discounts retailers offer and their pros and cons, from freebies to rebates and flat discounts to "doorbuster" promotional mattresses.



Editors also describe warning signals to watch for, such a lack of detail on mattress specifications and tricky fine print, and offer a few pointers for coming away with the best deal on a new bed this summer.



The second half of the guide introduces readers to several sales going on at a variety of national retailers, providing a helpful overview and springboard for research. The listings are drawn from retailer ads and websites, press releases, and other reliable sources.



4th of July mattress sales from major retailers including Macy's, Sears, and Walmart are presented in detail, with information on specific mattresses and storewide specials. Brand-direct offers from Amerisleep, Tempurpedic, Serta, and others are also featured, along with top mattress showrooms Mattress Firm and Sleepy's.



Among the sales currently collected, readers can find a wide variety of prices (from under $200 to higher-end luxury offerings) and many types of beds (from memory foam to latex, and innersprings to hybrids), presenting sweet savings for every budget and preference.



The July 4th sale guide is available in full on the What's The Best Bed website, along with several other guides on different mattress types and brand comparisons.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.