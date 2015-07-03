4th of July Mattress Sales Compared in Latest Guide from the Best Mattress

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Just in time for the 4th of July weekend, The Best Mattress releases their in-depth guide to 2015's hottest summer sales. Comparing over 30 mattresses and listing many deals from retailers, the guide offers a useful resource for anyone considering a new bed.



Updated to reflect the most current information, the "Guide to 2015 4th of July Mattress Sales" curates promotions from department stores including Sears and Macy's, brand-direct websites like Amerisleep and Serta, as well as mattress stores including Sleepy's and Mattress Firm.



Among the dozens of beds on sale this year are a variety of memory foam, innerspring, hybrid and latex beds, in prices ranging from below $200 to over $2000. Whether someone is in the market for a budget sleeper or little luxury, the guide finds mattresses for every taste.



Comparison tables embedded in the article present thoroughly researched specification details as well as warranty and return information for quick browsing. Mattresses are grouped by category and sorted by price. All available promotions and dates are listed by individual retailer as well, with details drawn from store websites, press releases and ads.



From the 4th of July mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress highlights six beds they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price. These include:



- Memory foam beds from Walmart and Amerisleep.

- Latex beds from Astrabeds.

- Innersprings beds from Macy's and Sleepy's.



The guide also features an overview of important tips for finding the best bed, including pointers on reading warranties and return policies and what to compare. Additional buying guides, brand comparisons and other helpful articles on mattresses and adjustable beds can also be found on the blog's website for interested viewers.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.