Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Just ahead of the 4th of July weekend, The Best Mattress releases their in-depth guide to 2017's hottest summer sales. Comparing nearly 20 mattresses and listing deals from all major retailers, the guide offers an invaluable resource for anyone considering a new bed.



Updated June 29 to reflect the most current information, the "Guide to 2017 4th of July Mattress Sales" curates promotions from department stores including Sears and Macy's, brand-direct websites like Amerisleep and Serta, as well as mattress stores including Sleepy's and Mattress Firm. Editors list all available promotions and dates by individual retailer, with details drawn from store websites, press releases and ads.



The article is designed for quick browsing, with the aim of helping readers save time and money by scanning all the top sales in one place. Mattresses are grouped by category and sorted by price. Comparison tables embedded in the article present thoroughly researched specification details as well as warranty and return information.



Among the dozens of options on sale this year are a variety of memory foam, innerspring, and hybrid beds, with prices ranging from below $500 to over $2000. Whether someone is in the market for a budget sleeper or a touch of luxury, the guide finds mattresses for every taste.



From the 4th of July mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress highlights three beds they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price. These include:



- The Amerisleep AS3 memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com.



- The Serta Recognition Firm innerspring set from Sears.



- The Sealy Posturepedic Lawson Cushion Firm innerspring set from Macy's.



The guide also offers an overview of important tips for finding the best bed for long-term comfort, including pointers on reading return policies and what to compare. Additional buying guides, brand comparisons and other helpful articles on mattresses and adjustable beds can also be found on the blog's website for interested readers.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed look at the facts.