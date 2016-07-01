Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Just in time for the 4th of July weekend, The Best Mattress releases their in-depth guide to 2016's hottest summer sales. Comparing over 25 mattresses and listing many deals from retailers, the guide offers a useful resource for anyone considering a new bed.



Among the dozens of beds on sale this year are a variety of memory foam, innerspring, hybrid and latex beds, in prices ranging from below $500 to over $2000. Whether someone is in the market for a budget sleeper or a touch of luxury, the guide finds mattresses for every taste this July 4th weekend.



Updated June 30 to reflect the most current deal information, the "Guide to 2016 4th of July Mattress Sales" curates promotions from department stores including Sears and Macy's, brand-direct websites like Amerisleep and Serta, as well as mattress stores including Sleepy's and Mattress Firm. Editors list all available promotions and dates by individual retailer, with details drawn from store websites, press releases and ads.



Comparison tables embedded in the article also present thoroughly researched specification details as well as warranty and return information. The article is designed for quick browsing, with the aim of helping readers scan all the top sales in one place. Mattresses are grouped by category and sorted by price.



From the 4th of July mattress sales compared, The Best Mattress highlights four beds they found to offer the best value based on specifications, policies, reviews and price.



These include:



- The Revere Bed memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.

- The Beautyrest Recharge Madelyn innerspring set from Sears

- The Harmony Bed organic latex mattress from Astrabeds.

- The Stearns and Foster Estate Palace innerspring set from Macy's.



The guide also features an overview of important tips for finding the best bed, including pointers on reading warranties and return policies and what to compare. Additional buying guides, brand comparisons and other helpful articles on mattresses and adjustable beds can also be found on the blog's website for interested readers.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.