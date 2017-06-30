4th of July Mattress Sales of 2017 Previewed by Best Mattress Brand

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Synonymous with summer, patriotism, fireworks, and fun, the 4th of July weekend is also a great time to save on a variety of purchases. Since it is a major holiday, many retailers offer great deals for July 4th, when many people are off work and have spare time to shop.



For people seeking a new bed this summer, Best Mattress Brand recently released the first preview of this year's major sales on beds and adjustable bases on June 29. Titled, "4th of July Mattress Sale Preview: 2017 Deals from Sears, Macy's and More," the guide is available in full on the Best Mattress Brand website.



In the article, editors offer insight into 2017's top trends and highlight their top picks for innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable beds. From online retailers to major mattress showrooms, all top brands are represented and included in the guide making comparisons quick and easy for readers.



Top trends spotted from the July 4th sales this year include package deals (especially with adjustable bed sets), rebates (mail-in gift cards or promotional items with purchase), a few ultra-cheap "doorbuster" beds, as well as some instant discounts.



Over a dozen select deals are compared in detail from this year's listings, sorted by innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable beds. The guide lays them out in table format, so readers can quickly identify potential matches. Sources include national department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress shops like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's, and online-direct brands like Serta and Amerisleep.



Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value, reviews and guarantees, the blog also lists a handful of top picks for interested readers. Best Mattress Brand's top July 4th mattress deals come in under $1300, and include the Amerisleep AS3 memory foam mattress from Amerisleep.com and Beautyrest World Class 3.0 hybrid innerspring mattress from Macy's.



In addition to the complete holiday shopping guide, readers also find helpful articles on topics like mattresses and back pain, getting better sleep, as well as in depth brand reviews on Best Mattress Brand's website.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.