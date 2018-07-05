4th of July Mattress Sales Previewed by Best Mattress Brand Guide

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --Synonymous with summer, patriotism, fireworks, and fun, the 4th of July weekend is also a great time to save on things you need. Since it is a major holiday, many retailers offer great deals for July 4th, when many people are off work and have spare time to shop.



For people seeking a new bed this summer, Best Mattress Brand recently released the first preview of this year's major sales on beds and adjustable bases. Titled, "4th of July Mattress Sales: 2018 Discount Previews," the guide is available in full on the Best Mattress Brand website and updated as of July 3.



In the article, editors offer insight into summer 2018's top trends and highlight top picks for innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable beds. From online retailers to major mattress showrooms, several brands are represented in the guide. The curated effort is designed to make comparisons quick and easy for readers.



Top trends spotted from the July 4th sales this year include package deals (especially with adjustable bed sets), rebates (mail-in gift cards or promotional items with purchase), a few ultra-cheap "doorbuster" beds, as well as some instant discounts.



Over a dozen select mattresses are compared in detail from this year's listings, sorted by innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable bed sets. The guide lays everything out in table format, so readers can quickly identify potential matches. Sources include national department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress shops like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's, and online-direct brands like Serta, Leesa, Tempurpedic and Amerisleep.



Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value, reviews and guarantees, Best Mattress Brand also lists a handful of top picks for interested readers. Top July 4th mattress deals come from both budget and luxury ranges, including memory foam and hybrid mattresses from Serta, Amerisleep, and Macy's.



In addition to the complete holiday shopping guide, readers also find helpful articles on topics like mattresses and back pain, getting better sleep, as well as in depth brand reviews on Best Mattress Brand's website.



