Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Synonymous with summer, patriotism, fireworks, and fun, the 4th of July weekend is also a great time to save on a variety of important purchases. Being a major holiday, many retailers offer some of their best deals for July 4th, when many people are off work and have spare time to shop.



For people seeking a new bed this summer, Best Mattress brand recently released the first preview of this year's major sales on beds and adjustable bases on June 30. Titled, "4th of July Mattress Sale Preview: 2016 Deals from Sears, Macy's and More," the guide is available in full on the Best Mattress Brand website.



In the article, Best Mattress Brand offers insight into 2016's top trends and highlights their top picks for innerspring, memory foam, and adjustable beds. Sales released thus far include offerings from major mattress showrooms, department stores, national brands, and online retailers.



Top trends spotted from the July 4th sales this year include packaged deals (particularly with adjustable beds), rebates (mail-in gift cards or promotional items with purchase), a few ultra-cheap "doorbuster" beds, as well as some instant discounts.



Over 15 different select deals are compared in detail from this year's listings, sorted by innerspring, memory foam, latex and adjustable beds and by price, so readers can quickly identify potential matches. Sources include national department stores like Macy's and Sears, mattress shops like Mattress Firm and Sleepy's, and online-direct brands like Serta and Amerisleep.



Based on their assessment of the available deals and how they compare on quality, value, reviews and guarantees, the blog also lists a handful of top picks for interested readers. Three of Best Mattress Brand's four top July 4th mattress deals come in under $1500, and include beds from Macy's, Amerisleep, Sleepy's and Astrabeds.



In addition to the complete holiday shopping guide, readers also find helpful articles on topics like adjustable beds and types of mattresses as well as in depth brand reviews on Best Mattress Brand's website.



BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.