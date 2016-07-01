4th of July Sale Guide from Best Mattress Reviews Enables Simpler Shopping

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --Looking to replace a worn out mattress this summer? Retailers big and small offer some of their best deals of the year during 4th of July mattress sales, making the upcoming holiday a perfect time to shop.



To make the process of comparing deals across different stores easier and quicker, bed blog Best Mattress Reviews publishes an annual guide comparing a wide range of beds and brands. In the article, "2016 Guide to July 4th Mattress Sales," readers find helpful tips on mattress shopping, deals from several national retailers, and a selection of top picks compared in depth, updated as of June 30.



The article features 4th of July mattress sales from department stores including Macy's, and Sears, mattress showroom giant Mattress Firm and national online retailers Amerisleep, Serta, and others. Details come from store websites, press releases and ads.



Convenient tables group a featured selection of 25-plus beds by mattress type (innerspring, memory foam, latex or adjustable beds), sorted by price to make it easy to find options in specific budget ranges.



From the offers collected, Best Mattress Reviews five as their "Top Picks" of the season for readers looking for a quick suggestion to start their search. Innerspring mattresses come from Sears and Macy's, memory foam from Amerisleep and Macy's, and a latex bed from Astrabeds. These best-rated picks include both budget options under $1000 and higher-end models.



Best Mattress Reviews' guide explains that sales tend to begin the week before the July 4th holiday and last until the following Monday, offering a few days to compare and pick the best bet. However, the website recommends browsing and getting an idea of mattress preferences well in advance of sales to avoid buyer's remorse.



Interested readers can find more helpful information on beds in Best Mattress Reviews prior guides to mattress startups, memory foam brands, organic beds and other topics.



