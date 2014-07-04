4th of July Sales on Memory Foam Compared by Memory Foam Mattress Guide

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2014 --July 4th sales are right around the corner, and for those seeking a new bed this summer, there are many deals and offers to choose from. To make shopping a little easier, blog Memory Foam Mattress Guide just released their guide to this year’s deals on memory foam beds.



The article, “Best Memory Foam Mattress Deals From 4th of July Sales,” published July 2, compares deals from major national retailers, including department stores, mattress retailers, online brands and more. Fourteen memory foam beds are compared in detail, and the blog also highlights three “Best Buys” from the sales.



Beds featured in the guide range from $269 to $2699, encompassing options for every budget and comfort preference. Memory foam mattresses in the guide come from retailers including Walmart, Overstock, Macy’s, Sears, and Mattress Firm, and include brands Serta, Sealy, Amerisleep, Tempurpedic and more.



MFMG’s detailed comparison looks at mattress layer specifications, cover information, warranty and return policies and pricing, aiming to make shopping clearer and more convenient for readers.



The blog also highlights three 4th of July mattress offers they believe offer the best overall value based on relative price, specifications, reviews and guarantees. Memory Foam Mattress Guide’s Best Buys include the Contura III from Walmart, the Amerisleep Revere from Amerisleep, and the Comforpedic Balanced Days set from Sears.



Also included in the guide are helpful pointers for comparing memory foam mattresses in stores, including a primer on mattress specifications and important questions to ask. Readers are invited to browse the blog’s extensive buying guides and brand comparisons as well for additional information.



MFMG gathered sale details from retailer websites, news publications and other deal sources and checked validity, but offers may be subject to change,



