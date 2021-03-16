4th South Florida Fertility Expo- a Virtual Event Breaking Down Fertility Barriers

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --The 4th Annual South Florida Fertility Expo presented by Memorial Family Birthplace will be hosted on a virtual platform on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10am-6pm Est. The event coincides with National Infertility Awareness Week (April 18–24, 2021.)



This year's Expo will feature quality industry professionals providing expert advice, panel discussions, keynote speakers, exhibitors, online networking and resources with the intent to help those experiencing hurdles in their desire to have a baby. A component of the expo includes a focus on Integrative Medicine, which looks at holistic approaches, its effect on the whole person, and the acknowledgement that health, wellness and the interactions of the mind, body, and spirit have a direct impact on overall well-being.



"The journey to having a family can be joyous for most, but for many, it as a grueling one that forces the parties involved to take an honest look at their hurdles, the options and resources available to assist with their decisions," said Event Producer Michelle Mckoy. "This Expo provides much needed hope and resources for many people who need a one stop event that can assist on this personal journey," Mckoy said.



Mckoy, who was diagnosed with endometriosis several years ago, said the conversation surrounding fertility is one that is often held behind closed doors and in many cases, people suffer in silence seeking information independently. "The aim with the Expo is to bring the issues out the shadows and give people the support and resources they need," said Mckoy.



Among the many exciting speakers expected to attend the virtual event include:



Dr. Camille Hammond, Co founder of the Cade Foundation in 2005 which provides support to families with infertility.



María M Kowalski, a Holistic Womb Care Practitioner who performs Shamanic Reiki Healing and Spiritual channeling.



Dr. George Love, a practitioner of Preventative Medicine. He is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine aka Zhenwu, spiritual warrior, physician, and scholar who teaches health & spirituality.



Additional speakers will be added to the agenda.



The South Florida Fertility Expo has partnered with Memorial Family Birthplace dedicated to providing support, education and high-quality maternity services to help attendees have a happy and healthy pregnancy, delivery and hospital experience.



The Expo has also partnered with Cade Foundation which started in 2005 to provide information, support and financial assistance to help needy infertile families overcome infertility. The foundation was named after founders' (Drs Jason and Camille Hammond) mother, Dr Tinina Cade. Dr Cade carried and delivered the couple's triplets following 5 years of infertility for the Hammonds. She delivered her grand-triplets at 55 years old, making her the oldest woman to deliver triplets at that point.



Statistics highlight that US birthrates are at an all-time low. Women in the United States are having fewer babies than ever before, creating a fertility rate of 1.73 births per mother, according to data from the National Vital Statistics System that was analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The national movement, National Infertility Awareness Week® unites millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.



For more information call Michelle Mckoy at (305)424–6984 or visit www.southfloridafertilityexpo.com. Register for the Expo on Eventbrite.