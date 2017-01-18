5 Easy Ways to Save Money & Energy at Home

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --To jumpstart a new and improved green lifestyle, consider starting from home. There are many great resources that help get the ball rolling such as americanchemistry.com and energy.gov. Going green is not only earth-friendly, but can significantly save a lot of money in the longterm as well. As shared by the Huffington Post here are the top 5 ways to save money and energy from the comforts of home



Air dry laundry instead of using the dryer



The usage of the dryer results in at least 6 percent of each household's electric bills. Sunlight provides natural bleaching and natural disinfecting properties that get rid of stains and kill germs. This is a very cost-effective and energy-saving method.



Turn off the lights if you are not using them



Get the household involved by encouraging all family members to turn off the lights if they are not using them. Open up the drapes and make use of natural light.



Switch to Compact Fluorescent and LED Lights



Work Smarter: Use the Laptop, Instead of the Desktop



Three quarters of energy is cut down with laptop use. Unplug the laptop when the day ends. Investing in smart power strips that cut off the flow of energy when appliances hooked to it are not in use can also cut energy usage.



Utilize Solar Energy for Outdoor Lighting



