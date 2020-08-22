New Castle, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2020 --Producing quality bottle filling machines and systems is what Velocity Equipment Solutions does. The 5-gallon bottling production line is complete with cap sorters, conveyors, and cap sleevers. Velocity Equipment Solutions also maintains these products through repair and service, at any time of the day or night. Each 5-gallon bottling line system used for production is high quality and will last for many years.



A 5-gallon bottling line is not only used for water. It can hold other liquids, such as juices and other beverages, gel products, ink, paint, and other viscous non-food products.



Bottling options are also available for the 5-gallon bottling line, such as the Velocity 150-275 Water Bottling System, which can produce up to 275 bottles per hour. This is a wonderful system for manufacturers of smaller volumes, and as the other systems, it features an integrated washing, filling, and capping system.



For more production from a 5-gallon bottling line, the Velocity 300-600 is available. This compact system can fill 300 to 600 bottles per hour.



The Velocity 1000-3000 Water Bottling System is a solution for counts of over 1000 bottles per hour. Stainless steel construction makes this 5-gallon bottling line operation durable for any bottles filled. Each system features the opportunity to expand with optional equipment.



Depending on the needs of your business, will determine if these options are valuable to your 5-gallon bottling line system.



Velocity Equipment Solutions is available whenever needed, for 5-gallon bottling lines and other systems. Whether maintenance, repairs, or upgrades are needed, Velocity Equipment Solutions support technicians will help. Call 800-521-1368 for repairs, maintenance, or assistance. The support team is ready to assist clients, 24 hours, 7 days a week, and is available to help clients across the globe, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. For more information on a 5-gallon bottling line for your facility, visit www.velocityes.com.



About Velocity Equipment Solutions

For more than 45 years, Velocity Equipment Solutions has been manufacturing machinery for packaging. From automatic capping equipment, and water bottling equipment to blow molding machinery and plastic conveyor systems, Velocity Equipment Solutions is the leading supplier of capping machinery and blow mold equipment. As an international company, it has been able to service more than 300 companies in over 35 countries, with 4 global manufacturing facilities.