5 Great Fitness Apps That Help Reach Fitness Goals

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Health monitoring devices like smartwatches and fitness bands have taken an important role in day to day life. From counting steps and calories to monitoring heart rates, these gadgets have become smarter and smarter over time. Despite having many resources, people still struggle to follow a life changing health plan. When used correctly a good smartwatch can provide the motivation of a personal trainer, the insights of a sleep therapist and can even count every calorie going in and out.



Getting fit no longer requires a pencil-and-paper workout plan or a diet book. The latest apps along with a smartwatch and smartphone can help reach fitness goals through interactive features, instant stats and tips, as well as inspiration of the monetary variety. CNN posted an article by Jennifer Cohen entitled "5 fitness apps that actually get results". Supercharge workouts by checking out the following five fitness apps.



1. Zombies, Run! 2



The zombie craze has even reached the fitness arena. This action packed app adds an element that is sometimes missing from other workout apps -- fun.



Zombies, Run! and Zombies, Run! 2 mix games and stories into a run as users complete missions in a world laden with zombies.



2. Hot5



Hot5 by Weight Watchers offers quick workout videos designed by Personal Trainers to supercharge fitness. Hot5 combines various fitness methods with professionals who will motivate, inspire and lead you through a variety of exercises from beginner to expert, Yoga to Cardio. There's a workout for everyone.



3. Weight Watchers Mobile



This app is a great way to track calorie consumption by using their point system. Not only can users enter and search for different foods in their database, they can scan barcodes for instant information about what they're eating. The app counts down available calories by day and also by week.



4. GymPact



Pact is the most effective way to keep fitness and weight loss resolutions in 2016. Earn cash for staying active, paid by members who don't. Stick with it, and Pact will motivate to hit health goals week-to-week.



5. RunKeeper



Every one. Every run. Join the over 47 million users who've discovered the joy of running with the original and the best running app on the planet, Runkeeper. With Runkeeper, users can turn a smartwatch into a GPS tracker, so that they can have the fun and the motivation they want into a workout routine.



