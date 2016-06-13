5 Money Saving Tips for DIY Home Repairs

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --As a homeowner, the constant stream of repairs, upgrades, and replacements can seem never-ending. Before calling a repair man the next time something breaks, check out these tips saving money on DIY home projects.



1. Buy the Right Tools at the Right Price

1. Buy the Right Tools at the Right Price

DIY is the American way, but the cost of tools can be a big expense even before getting started. Big home improvement stores like Lowes, have a large selection of tools that usually come with a large price tag. Try looking for great deals on tools online.



This water-resistant inspection camera is perfect for checking out all those hard to reach places. It can save you a lot of time, money, and frustration when performing maintenance on a car, home, or any hard to reach place. Use this camera to help see problems in areas behind walls, in pipes and drains and more. See what the naked eye can so that timely maintenance plans can be made and servicing time can be shortened.



2. Utilize the Power of YouTube

A little bit of research before diving into a DIY repair can save hundreds of dollars. The vast number of instructional videos on YouTube is great resource. Chances are, there's a video for every DIY repair project.



3. Manufacturer's rebates

This tip comes courtesy of time.com "If you're purchasing major appliances or materials for your home, check the manufacturer's website or store fliers for rebates. Some manufacturers offer rebates on surplus items as well as out-of-season items. Energy-saving appliances also come with additional money-saving opportunities: utilities costs. Utilities cost savings are the gift that keeps on giving; every month, you can reap the benefits of a lower water and electricity bill, something you will be happy about if you decide to refinance."



4. Off-Season Repairs

Repair items have fluctuating prices depending on the time of year. With the arrival of summer, Air Conditioning maintenance calls are at an all-time high. Why not have this item checked and repaired in the winter, during the slow season?



5. Preventive maintenance

The occasional deep clean, debris removal, and visual inspection can keep a home in working order and eliminate many costly home repairs. Regular maintenance can extend the life of a home's major systems. Simply changing the filter on a furnace regularly can make this expensive appliance last longer. If a small issue is noticed during routine maintenance, deal with it immediately rather than giving it time to become a larger, more costly one down the road.



