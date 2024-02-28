5 New Top Level Domains Available Now from Internet Naming Co.

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2024 --Internet Naming Co., an ICANN-contracted Registry Operator and full-service TLD management agency, has opened the .DIY, .FOOD, .LIVING, .LIFESTYLE, and .VANA Top Level Domains (TLDs) to the public for the first time ever. Starting just moments ago, anyone can now order these domains at popular registrars like GoDaddy, 101domain, and Gandi, with Name.com, Namecheap, and others to follow in the coming days.



The sunrise period for trademark holders opened on January 24 and closed earlier today. Approximately 150 distinctive domains were provisioned to the DNS during this time, including Meatless.food, GB.food, HomeDepot.diy, Marriott.living, and Rolex.lifestyle.



.DIY, .FOOD, .LIVING, and .LIFESTYLE domain names are intuitive web addresses for businesses and individuals to invite followers into their world. Descriptive domains like GlutenFree.food and SouthBeach.living can help create authentic connections within a community, while YourService.lifestyle or YourLifehack.diy serve as digital canvases for aspirational content and to showcase expertise. .VANA is the first and only TLD launched with the purpose of expanding Web3 utility while conforming to industry best practices on the Domain Name System. More information about .VANA will be announced in late 2024.



Participating registrars are now accepting orders for the Early Access Period for all five TLDs. During this priority registration period, registrants can increase their chances of getting their most coveted domains for a one-time early access fee. All five TLDs reach their lowest launch prices at 11:00am EST on March 6 when general availability opens. For more information or to inquire about registry-reserved domains, visit https://website.diy.



With the introduction of these new domain extensions, Internet Naming Co. has now expanded its current portfolio to 20 TLDs, which also includes .click, .help, and .property.



About Internet Naming Co.

Internet Naming Co. is an ICANN-contracted Registry Operator and full-service TLD management agency. With more than 10 years of experience launching and operating Top Level Domains, we specialize in maximizing the value of these unique internet assets through tailored and sustainable growth strategies.



Since 2013, our team has launched, operated, consulted for, and sold more than 50 gTLDs and ccTLDs. Today, Internet Naming Co. manages 20 TLDs that are carried by more than 200 registrars and resellers. As an independent agency with no registrar or backend affiliation, we work collaboratively with all industry stakeholders – without competitive limitations or conflicts of interest – to ultimately advance internet naming. Learn more at https://internetnaming.co.