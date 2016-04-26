5 Pittsburgh Steelers Season Ticket Packages to Be Raffled off on April 28, 2016

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --GEM CITY SOFTBALL CLUB,INC.



LONNIE MEYER G.M.

GEM CITY SOFTBALL CLUB,INC.

937-422-7087



GEM CITY SOFTBALL CLUB HOSTING RAFFLE OF (5)PITTSBURGH STEELERS SEASON TICKET PACKAGES 4/28/2016



PITTSBURGH,PA

COLUMBUS,OHIO



Gem City Softball Club will be hosting a Early Bird Raffle on April 28, 2016. We'll be Raffling off (5) 2016 Pittsburgh Steelers Season Tickets Packages for all Home Games. The Tickets are $40.00 each. Plus all who buy tickets on April 28, will have the Opportunity to get Authentic DNA Certified Memorabilia including game used items, signed autographed Helmets, Footballs, Players Cards, Pictures, and other Valuable items that only a True Steelers fan can cherish for years to come.



Our Final Drawing will take place on May 1,2016 we'll be giving away the rest of our estimated $250,000 worth of additional memorabilia signed by the likes of Ben Roethlesberger, Joe Greene, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown, Jack Ham, Jerome Bettis and many more!!



G.C.S.C. holds multiple fundraisers during the year, proceeds benefit Underprivileged Children through Summer Sports Programs, School Supplies and during the Winter through our Boots,Coats,Gloves and Hats Program. "What we found is that children will miss days of school because they dont have these needed items to walk to school, so we trying to do all we can to help with that". said Lonnie Meyer G.M. Gem City Softball Club.



Raffle Tickets are $40.00 and can be Purchased at https://on.spingo.com/l/pro_football_celebrity_break_raffle



All Winners will be notified by email & phone on April 29,2016.



* ALL ITEMS THAT ARE BEING RAFFLED ARE AUTHENTIC AND FROM A PRIVATE COLLECTIONS THAT IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE PITTSBURGH STEELERS ORGANIZATION & IT'S ENTITIES, NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE & IT'S ENTITIES OR ANY OF ITS PLAYERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE NFL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION & ENTITIES.



FOR ALL MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Lonnie Meyer

937-422-7087