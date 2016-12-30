5 Products to Help Reach Fitness Goals in 2017

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2016 --Christmas is over and 2017 is right around the corner. Now may be is the perfect time to look back at 2016 and resolve to do better. Millions of people all over the world make New Years resolutions to improve their lives in all sorts of ways. One of the most common resolution is to be more fit and loose weight. Here is a list of 5 products that can help achieve those fitness goals in 2017.



Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity + Sleep Tracker



The Fitbit Flex is one of the most popular fitness tracking wristband ever created and today shoppers can get it for the lowest price ever. It is currently being offered for just $29.97 as a daily deal on yugster.com.



The Fitbit Flex offers all the features users desire most in a fitness tracker while also being more attractive. The entire band is made of matte plastic and is accented by brushed-metal. Five LED indicators lets users visually keep track of set goals. When used in conjunction with the free, downloadable Fitbit app, the Flex provides a myriad of information. The Flex uses Fitbit's companion app to accurately track data such as historical data for distance walked and sleep patterns along with letting the user easily track water and food consumption.



Withings Body - Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale



Stepping on the Withings Body scale allows users to view full body composition metrics for a holistic picture of health and fitness. The scale displays weight, body fat, water percentage, bone and muscle mass. The scale's screen will also display a graph with a users last 8 weigh-ins, making it easy to immediately see weight trends. This scale is available at retailers like Amazon.



Jawbone UP2 Fitness Band with Smart Coach & Activity + Sleep Tracking



Being healthy is like looking good from the inside out. And that's how the UP2 tracker was designed. Right now it is being offered as the deal of the day on yugster.com for just $19.99. It normally retail for $99.99 so it's a steal at this price. Inside, world-class technology keeps track of activities, sleep patterns, food logging and more. Outside, UP2 takes style to a whole new level. A newly designed, lightweight and stylish band. You can call it a tracker. We call it UP2.



Copper Comfort Knee, Ankle, or Elbow Compression Brace



This product may mean the end of knee, ankle, or elbow pain! Made with a special copper-infused fabric, this brace not only provides sturdy support to tired and aching joints, the copper provides antimicrobial properties that kill bacteria, prevent skin irritation, and inhibit odor. Users love the improved circulation, recovery, and mobility in joints



Kinesiology Tape



Healthy skeletal muscles are essential to keep moving. A strained or injured muscle or tendon can make anyone feel slower or weaker than normal. Athletes or physical laborers need to keep their body free of tension and pain for peak performance. Thanks to breakthroughs in the field of kinesiology, the study of muscular and skeletal movement, there are a variety of innovative devices and techniques to help protect and treat muscles, tendons and joints. Grab some at retailers like Walmart.



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.