5 Secrets for a More Beautiful Landscape

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --Spring is in the air. That means it's time to whip that yard into shape. Though this can be expensive and time consuming, there are easy ways to make that old, cluttered yard look new and beautiful with little cost and minimal effort. In addition to having the right garden tools, these 5 secrets for a beautiful, easy to maintain, yard can help make the most of any landscape.



Stores like Home Depot can be a great help in getting the right supplies, but a beautiful yard doesn't need to cost a fortune. For example, right now Yugster.com is offering a 50ft Expandable Garden Hose with 7-Mode Spray Nozzle as the deal of the day for only $14.97. A great yard starts with having the right tools. With this Garden Hose, watering the garden will be easier than ever. The best part is that this hose automatically expands three times in length when water is turned on and contracts back in just seconds when water is turned off.



Made with wear-resistant latex tube and strong webbing, it won't twist or tangle and can be stretched or bent for comfortable use. It comes attached with a spray nozzle that provides 7 spraying modes making it perfect for any watering situation.



Secret 1: Scale it Down. Patio furniture can quickly consume a small deck. Try to keep the outdoor living accessories on the small side to make the most of the space. However, don't be afraid to use something as simple as color to make an impact and keep them from feeling too little.



Secret 2: Make it Portable: Big container gardens can look impressive but can also take up a ton of space. Use smaller, portable containers to provide color where it's needed the most.



Secret 3: Hide the Clutter. A clean yard, just feels bigger. Try hiding clutter behind a screen to keep the yard neat and tidy. A simple bamboo screen is an great looking way to hide tools, wheelbarrows, and other items.



These last 2 secrets come courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens.



Secret 4: "Do Double Duty: Look for clever combinations to save space. Here, a stylish container for a garden hose has a lid so it doubles as a birdbath when not in use. Watch for such products at your local garden center or get creative and make some yourself!"??



Secret 5: "Look for Wasted Space: In small spaces, every inch counts. Look for creative ways to add plants or garden décor. Here, planters with ivy geraniums decorate an otherwise bland privacy fence. Though they're small now, by the end of the season they'll grow together and form a lush curtain of color."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the 50ft Expandable Garden Hose with 7-Mode Spray Nozzle at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before it's gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.