Richland Center, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Pine Valley Community Village is excited to announce their 5-Star designation. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) uses a system to compare nursing homes and reports these comparisons on thier Nursing Home Compare public reporting site. According to CMS.gov, "It includes a set of quality ratings for each nursing home that participates in Medicare or Medicaid. The ratings take the form of several "star" ratings for each nursing home. The primary goal of this rating system is to provide residents and their families with an easy way to understand assessment of nursing home quality, making meaningful distinctions between high and low performing nursing homes." The ratings are given in three areas:



-Health Inspections

-Staffing

-QMs – Quality Measures



Pine Valley Community Village is proud to be one of the top rated nursing homes in Wisconsin. They're dedicated to continuing their long tradition of providing excellent care to the elderly who they serve.



In 2016, Pine Valley Community Village added assisted living to their services, in a newly constructed, beautiful residence. Now people who need assistance can make their home at Pine Valley, with the reassurance that they'll be able to stay on the campus and be cared for in the newly renovated 5-star rated skilled nursing residence if they should need more care. Pine Valley also offers rehab services.



Residents enjoy the country style kitchens, where they can get breakfast made to order, freshly baked cookies, and can socialize with friends. There are brightly lit gathering rooms in beautiful surroundings, a salon on site, and opportunities for activities.



To learn more about the 5-star rating service, see https://www.cms.gov/medicare/provider-enrollment-and-certification/certificationandcomplianc/fsqrs.html



About Pine Valley

Pine Valley is a publicly directed, cost-effective skilled health care and rehabilitation facility, and assisted living, dedicated to providing quality physical, spiritual, and emotional care to residents who require short and long-term care services. Pine Valley's caring well-trained staff assists individuals to meet their needs in a homelike environment focusing on their health care goals while maintaining their dignity and quality of life.



To find out more about Pine Valley Community Village contact:

Kathy Cianci

Administrator

608-647-2138

kathy.cianci@co.richland.wi.us

http://pinevalleycommunity.org