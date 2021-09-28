Tifton, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --Businesses have enough to do without worrying about the different types of insurance required to protect their business. While some companies may be able to do a quick online search for business insurance, other companies leave themselves open to not enough insurance or not the right insurance. A professional insurance agent works with clients to learn about their business, size, employees, assets, and more that makes them unique. Without the right business insurance, a company could be in jeopardy of losing everything they've worked for and leave their employees unemployed.



A quick search will come up with the following types of business insurance most commonly required. The first is professional liability business insurance. This covers negligent work or work underperformed. This often applies to omissions and errors found in advertising, accounting, etc., where another service firm has opened a company to outside liability.



Another is property insurance that can significantly differ depending on the size of a business. For example, some companies may only have a few computers while others have buildings, unfinished inventory, finished inventory, and more. One thing to consider is that property insurance does not cover floods, so an independent agent can go over all risks for the right insurance coverages to protect a business's property.



Other standard business insurance includes workers' compensation, vehicle insurance, and product liability. These can be tricky in what they cover and don't cover. Here is where an experienced insurance agent can advise any business insurance coverage a company might be lacking.



On top of the typical business insurance coverage, companies may want to learn about coverage options that pertain to their company and industry. This can include bonds, garage liability, cargo, ocean marine, event insurance, and more. Occasionally, having specialty insurance may be the difference in a customer choosing one company to do business with over another.



Choosing business insurance online may not fully protect a business. However, knowing the different types of business insurance and the coverages a company may need can be the difference in a company's protection. The Brownlee Agency is ready to help all local businesses with their business insurance needs in Tifton, Moultrie, GA, Valdosta, Albany, GA, and Sylvester, GA.



About the Brownlee Agency

The Brownlee Agency provides insurance solutions to nearby areas of Albany, Moultrie, Valdosta, Tifton, Sylvester, GA, and surrounding areas in the form of personal and commercial insurance products. Formed in 1974, the agency provides total protection and peace of mind to their customers as a local independent insurance agency creating lifelong partnerships. Their affiliation with top-rated insurance carriers brings excellent insurance coverage options at competitive pricing. For more information, visit www.brownleeagency.com.