5 Types of Nursing Shoes That Travel Nurses Love

That should come as no surprise, when one might consider that for almost the entirety of one's shift be it eight hours, ten, or twelve, that one is standing, walking, or even running. So, what's a nurse to do? Take care of those feet! How's a nurse do that? Well aside from indulging in foot massages, pedicures, and putting one's feet up for a solid 4 hours (which is impossible), investing in quality shoes is the most important thing one can do for their feet.



Not only will one's feet be thankful, but the knees, hips, and back will thank the nurse as well. Quality shoes should provide shock absorption, cushioning, and arch support. Yes, those qualities in a shoe mean one may have to pay a bit more than they'd like but to be able to finish a shift and walk without limping or grimacing one's way to the car or whatever public transit service they will use, will make it worthwhile.



Here, we have put together a list of the five best shoes for nurses. The prices vary, as do appearances, but hopefully, this guide will help one find shoes that fit one's style, fit the budget, and fit their foot!



Top 5 Nursing Shoes Adored By Travel Nurses



1. Alegria Medical/Nurses Collection

The clogs created by Alegria include cork and memory foam for maximum cushion and comfort and have a slip-resistant sole. The colors and styles range from bright and flowery, to no-nonsense black. The clogs are slide-on and while some styles have a back that covers one's heel, others leave the heel open. This leaves a lot of choices up to them to determine their taste, their comfort, and appropriateness for their facility. This is one of the more expensive options on this list, most come in over $100, but there are a few more basic options starting at around $70. I don't mind spending a good amount on these shoes because when the insoles eventually do wear down, they can be removed and replaced. This line is geared towards women clinicians, but their Alegria Men's Bender is a black slip-on that has all the benefits already described. These shoes have the acceptance seal of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA).



2. Asics Gel Challenger Sneakers

This is our top pick if one prefers a sneaker. These are available in men's and women's sizes (sorry to the guys the first pick left out). The footbed of these Asics is foam, and in both the heel and the front the cushioning is a gel system that will absorb shock. These sneakers are actually tennis shoes, a sport that is very hard on ankles with sharp stops and quick darting lateral movements. One won't roll their ankle in these. This is a sturdy sneaker that will support their foot and ankle, but the outer layer is meshed and will allow for breathability. The sock liner can even be removed if one uses a medical orthotic. One can have fun with bright color combinations, or go with simple black or white. The price will vary based on the gender of course but plan to spend $80-$100 for a pair of these.



3. Crocs Nurse Clogs

Yes, of course, Crocs made this list. The main lines of these shoes may be controversial because of their color and sizes, but there is no doubting the comfort these provide. Crocs have a line especially for nurses, that have their typical cushiony comfort combined with Crocs LockTM Tread for slip resistance. Buying Crocs doesn't mean one will have to be buying bright colors either. These work clogs are available in white and black as well. These are the most affordable option on this list, most of the nursing clogs ranging in prices from $45-$60. They're lightweight on their feet, and of course due to their material, easy to clean. The Crocs company even teamed up with shoe retailer Famous Footwear earlier this year to donate their shoes to over 240,000 healthcare workers.



4. Hoka One One Clifton

This one is a great looking sneaker by Hoka One One. We recommend Clifton 7 for women or Clifton 7 for men. This sneaker is actually a slip-on, and the tab behind the ankle an easy grab for pushing their heel is cushioned to also relieve pressure on their Achilles tendon. This sneaker is surprisingly lightweight, and comes in a variety of color patterns, although the men's color options are brighter. It has what is called a Mega-Rocker that provides their foot with a smooth ride as they walk. It provides full compression cushioning to their foot and is also APMA accepted.



5. Dansko Professional Clog

This clog is probably the most commonly known aside from Crocs. These clogs by Dansko take a while to a break-in, but once one is done that part, these clogs will be a great friend for years. Plan to spend around $130 for a pair, these are not cheap. My Dansko clogs are over 10 years old, and while I don't wear them every single day, they are in my regular rotation, and I still love these shoes. These have the acceptance seal of the APMA as well. One thing to be mindful of, these clogs are heavier than the crocs or even sneakers will be. They may take some getting used to. Wear them around the house or when one goes out grocery shopping to get used to the feel of them and break them in. Dansko also has a line for men, so check them out!



