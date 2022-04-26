5 Under Armour Backpacks That Are Gaining Popularity in 2022!

Hilliard, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2022 --Under Armour has been a popular apparel brand for several years since they made waves with their moisture-wicking technology for athletes, and today Under Armour has one of the best lines of backpacks in the entire industry. Under Armour backpacks provide many features for athletes, students, outdoor enthusiasts and business professionals that need to carry their things comfortably and with style.



The five Under Armour backpacks detailed below are a great starting point for anyone's custom backpack shopping, but of course there's so much more that goes into this type of purchasing decision on a more personal level. That's why it's also important to keep several considerations in mind when weighing out preferred options, which are also detailed below!



5 Popular Under Armour Backpacks in 2022

Although Under Armour offers many great backpacks within their 2022 inventory, the following options are undoubtedly some of their best:



Under Armour Storm Undeniable II: A great option all-around for traveling and having outdoor fun. This backpack offers an incredible combination of design and comfort.



Under Armour Hustle 3.0 Backpack: This is a great value offer that provides functionality in carrying capacity and extra compartments, while also providing style points with several color options to match any team's aesthetics.



Under Armour Storm Hustle II Backpack: This is a great option for students that need a durable backpack that'll protect their valuable school materials during rainstorms.



Under Armour Storm Recruit Backpack: This is the performance option that's sleek and easy to run with if you're into trail running or other types of endurance exercises.



Under Armour Compel Sling 2.0: Another great water-resistant option that also offers comfort and a laid-back style for every student.



Key Considerations To Keep In Mind When Comparing Under Armour Backpacks



Because Under Armour's backpack selection offers a wide range of many features, it's important for coaches, school directors, students and business leaders to understand their unique needs. Below are some key considerations to keep in mind while comparing different Under Armour backpacks:



Overall Backpack Purposes

Most Under Armour backpacks are intended for students and other outdoor uses, so pretty much every option will be great for hiking, picnics and other outdoor adventures. Longevity and overall durability are important factors to keep in mind, because some of the high-end models will better provide these types of features.



Students also have several options between Under Armour backpacks as well, and many of these options offer protective laptop pockets that are essential for many high school and college students.



Amount/Type of Personal Gear

Some people simply prefer carrying more gear on them than others, and specific backpack products are tailored for specific types of gear. The good news is that Under Armour's wide selection comes in many different sizes, and every backpack features many interior pockets for gear of all sizes as well.



But there's no denying that athletes and students have different types of gear that require unique needs, so honing in on gear types and amounts is absolutely critical when finding the perfect backpack!



About ARES Sportswear

ARES Sportswear is a custom apparel business in Hilliard, Ohio that has partnered with many athletic programs, schools, non-profits and businesses for nearly 30 years. They specialize in providing teams of all types with the gear they need to succeed, and their selection of Under Armour backpacks offers an unparalleled combination of quality and affordability.



The custom apparel specialists at ARES Sportswear are available for comment regarding ongoing trends oriented around custom backpacks and custom apparel, and they can be reached via the following contact form.