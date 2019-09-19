5 Useful Tips for Packing Light from the Victorian Hotel in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2019 --With baggage and carry-on restrictions, the art of packing light has become a valuable skill. As a boutique hotel in downtown Vancouver, the Victorian has recently published a new blog outlining five tips to streamline travel through the process of artful packing. For more, go to: https://victorianhotel.ca/



One of the most important tips is investing in a good suitcase: "although it may seem like just a suitcase, using one that fits your preferred colour, layout, size and compartment density can make all the difference. Finding a suitcase that will fit all these components will make it exciting to travel again and will make packing a lot less boring that it may seem."



After a few product recommendations including Away (The Medium Suitcase), Herschel (Trade Luggage Medium), and Tumi (International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On), the article provides a handful of helpful tips. These include making a travel checklist of necessary items, packing to suit the weather, using a designated pre-packed toiletry bag (no full-sized products), and wearing the heaviest or bulkiest items on the plane.



Minimizing luggage can be a challenge even for the most seasoned travellers. And with increasing restrictions and baggage fees, investing in a routine that makes travel easier and faster may be well worth the time, especially for frequent business travellers.



Packing light can be especially difficult when the weather is changing, like in spring and fall. It may be tempting to pack items like cozy cashmere sweaters or sleek wool jackets, but these will dramatically increase bulk and weight.



Remember to check the weather network (Environment Canada Vancouver Forecast) to ensure garment choices are appropriate. In variable weather, the article recommends opting for light layers that provide warmth year-round, but can also be peeled away if the mercury suddenly increases. This strategy works to provide warmth and comfort without adding too much bulk and weight. Pair that with a light sweater and a fold-up rain jacket, and most travellers are set for spring, summer, and fall.



For winter climates, clothing like puffy jackets and bulky boots should be worn on the plane. With a little practice and discipline, packing light will become a habit. And that means travelling will be easier, whether the destination is a weekend jaunt in Vancouver or a tropical escape overseas.



