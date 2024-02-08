5 Ways That Winter Weather Causes Windshield Damages!

South Jordan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2024 --Car windshields are always prone to damages, but there's absolutely no denying how car owners are at an increased risk during the winter season.



El Nino has finally arrived in full force throughout the United States this January, which is why drivers need to keep a handful of essential tips in mind as they protect their windshields from harsh winter conditions.



The windshield repair salt lake city utah experts at Busy Bee Windshields have provided a list of common ways that windshields are impacted during wintertime, so here's what car owners need to consider when it comes to this very crucial type of vehicle maintenance!



1. Rapid & Extreme Temperature Changes



The vast majority of Americans are prone to incurring windshield damages during the winter months, and this is often due to rapid temperature fluctuations.



There is a common misconception that people have about winter weather, because the rapid expanding and contracting associated with sudden temperature fluctuations is often more dangerous than consistently low temperatures.



Some of the precautions that car owners can take for rapid temperature changes include:



Slowly warming up windshields

Not pouring hot water on a windshield to melt ice

Avoiding high defroster settings when a car is warming up



2. Hail & Ice Impacts



Hail storms are a huge issue for countless states during the winter months, and hail stones are known for imposing serious dents on cars—and also destroying windshields.



Hail tends to also be a significant issue during the spring months as well, but winter hail storms are particularly dangerous for windshields. Some of the precautions that car owners can take to avoid hail and ice damage include:



Stay inside when it's dangerous outside!

Get any hail damages repaired as quickly as possible

Never neglect this type of windshield repair



3. Ice-Covered Windshields



In snowy climates, it's common for car owners to wake up to their windshields completely covered in snow or ice. This type of delay can often put a damper on someone's busy schedule, which can sometimes lead to improper scraping.



It's crucial for car owners to remember that scraping windshields with improper tools can actually create damages, and some precautionary tips to avoid this type of issue include:



Don't use a knife or shovel, because these will produce windshield scratches

Use a proper ice-scraper for all ice removal

Always carry an ice-scraper in the car



4. Fogged Up Windshield



Another common wintertime windshield issue is when the inside of the windshield becomes foggy. This dilemma is typically caused by the cold outdoor air coming in contact with the windshield, as well as the warmer air inside the car that contains higher humidity levels.



Some precautions to keep in mind regarding foggy windshields include:



Avoid driving when visibility and clarity is compromised

Don't clean this fog with hands, unless in an emergency situation

Try opening the car's windows to let cold air into the vehicle

Don't use the "recirculate air" setting, because this will increase the car's interior humidity



5. Windshield Wiper Fluid



One huge mistake is using plain water as a washer fluid liquid, because water will almost always freeze on a cold windshield. Car owners also need to pay close attention to their wiper blades during the winter months, because consistent friction with ice can quickly wear them out.



Some windshield wiper fluid precautions include:



Water isn't an adequate windshield wiper fluid, especially in the winter

Always use a proper windshield wiper fluid with antifreeze during inclement weather

Take proper care of wiper blades, and replace them when signs of wearing are noticeable



Windshield Repairs Are Especially Common During The Winter In Cities Like Salt Lake City Utah!



Windshields tend to get affected during the winter months much more than in the summer months, and a lot of car owners don't take these damages too seriously. It's crucial to be consistent with windshield maintenance, especially during the winter season.



Driver and passenger safety often rely upon windshield upkeep and repairs, so keeping the above causes of windshield damages in mind can protect families this winter!



About Busy Bee Windshields

Busy Bee Windshields are the auto glass experts that are based in the heart of Salt Lake City, and they've supported thousands of car owners with winter-related damages.



The Busy Bee mascots Chip and Crack have got the backs of car owners, and the Busy Bee experts are available for comment regarding what people can do to avoid common wintertime windshield damages.



Busy Bee Windshields can be reached through this contact page, or by calling 385-416-8356!



