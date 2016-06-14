(50) 2016 OSU Buckeye Football Season Tickets Packages to Be Raffled off on July 8, 2016

Columbus, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Gem City Softball Club is Raffling Off (50) 2016 Ohio State Buckeye Football Season Ticket Packages to all Home Games at the Horseshoe!!



OSU Buckeye Season Tickets are in HIGH Demand and will go fast so you should purchase your chance at winning one of the 50 Chances!! Drawing to Held July 8,2016!!



Tickets are $50.00 each and can be purchased here: https://www.classy.org/events/50-osu-buckeye-football-2016-season-ticket-packages/e84174



All 50 Winners will also be invited too all Tailgate Events before all Home Games Food & Refreshments will be served.



About G.C.S.C.

G.C.S.C. holds multiple fundraisers during the year, proceeds benefit Underprivileged Children through Summer Sports Programs, Back to School Supplies, and during the Winter through our Boots, Gloves, Coats and Hats Program. "What We Try to do is to make the Programs like Back to School Supplies available for those children who need them the most in hard hit in Urban Areas around Columbus and find kids who need winter clothing during cold weather months so that they don't miss any school because of the lack of proper clothing". said Lonnie Meyer G.M. Gem City Softball Club.