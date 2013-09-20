Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --What will Sherman & Reilly, Honeywell Lighting Solutions, Solar Electric Power Co., Russelectric, Milbank, and 48 other companies have in common Oct. 13-15?



1. They’ll all be exhibitors at The NECA Show, to be held in Washington, D.C.

2. These companies each supply different solutions for electrical contractors.

3. You would not have seen them at last year’s NECA Show.



This quintet demonstrates the range of products contractors can see & learn about:



- Honeywell Lighting Solutions offers energy-efficient products, including LEDs.

- Milbank’s products include meter sockets, junction boxes & EV charging units.

- Russelectric’s power control systems are used in data centers, hospitals, etc.

- Sherman & Reilly makes tools & equipment for power and telecom uses.

- Solar Electric Power’s products include remote power & outdoor solar lighting.



Remember: This list is but a tiny sample of the 300 exhibitors – manufacturers, distributors, service providers, software suppliers, and others – who will display and talk about new products, ideas, and services for contractors. Held at the Walter Washington Convention Center in the Nation’s Capital, the Show’s hours are:



Sun., Oct. 13 – 11:30am to 5pm

Mon., Oct. 14 – 11:30am to 4pm

Tues., Oct. 15 – 10:30am to 2:30pm



Admission is FREE. Here are the easy steps you need take to get a free badge:



1. Go to www2.cmrreg.com/neca_c4

2. When asked for your SPECIAL ADMISSION CODE, input PR777



YOU MUST ACT NOW – before Oct. 2. FREE online registration ends that date!



NOTE: The NECA Show floor is open to all comers, including those who are not NECA members (contractors, professional electricians, and others allied to the field). For much more information, see



– www.necaconvention.org, or

– Review the 28-page flipbook brochure at http://bit.ly/15jBTkw.