50% Off Express Coupons 2014 - Get Coupon Code and Free Shipping

Newark, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2014 --Express is a highly popular fashion retailer which stocks items for both young men and women. The company have their headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, and in New York. Although starting out with humble beginnings, Express has quickly risen through the ranks and now operates more than 600 stores across America. On top of this, Express have repeatedly generated more than $1 billion in yearly sales, making them one of the largest fashion retailers in the US, and most certainly one of America’s favourite fashion stores!



- EXPRESS.com: Save 50% OFF + Extra 15% OFF Everything + Free Shipping



- EXPRESS.com: Enjoy Up to 70% OFF Clearance Sale



- EXPRESS.com: View All Express Online Coupons & Deals



The first Express store was originally named “Limited Express”, and was launched back in 1980 in Chicago’s Water Tower Place selling just women’s items. In just 6 short years the company had already established a strong presence and was operating 250 stores, and the following year they included men’s merchandise into their product line-up too.



Express now sells quite a large variety of different products for men and women, including clothing, jeans, suits, sweaters, dresses, watches, and jewelry, and the best thing about it is that they accept coupon codes on their website and in-store, this enables customers to make staggering savings every time they order, simply by putting coupon codes to use!



The four Express coupons on offer in this press release entitle users to some really fantastic savings which would otherwise be unknown. The first coupon code entitles the user to save $15 off any $30 or more order, or save $30 off any $75 or more order – that’s almost a 50% saving! The other coupons have just as great benefits, offering a 15% discount simply for signing up to the newsletter, or free shipping on any order which exceeds $125. There are dozens of great money-saving coupons to be had for Express, and they can all be found at the HelloCoin.com website.



In-case there are any users who do not know how to use HelloCoin.com to locate the latest Express coupon codes, they have outlined the process below:



To get started, users need to browse to the HelloCoin website by typing in www.HelloCoin.com to their web browser, once the page has loaded they will be instantly presented with a search box displayed to the top of the page. Once this box has been located, the user simply needs to type the name of the store they wish to locate coupons for into the box and then click the ‘Search’ button.



Once the ‘Search’ button has been clicked, a new page will load containing every single coupon code, discount, promotional and special offer that is currently available to use with that particular store. All the user has to do from this point is to browse through the lengthy list of coupons and promo codes, select the one which entitles them to the most discount on their order, and then click the appropriate button; ‘Click to Activate’ or ‘Click to Reveal’, the button which shows will depend on whether it is a coupon or a deal.



Once the appropriate button has been selected, HelloCoin will load the website for the chosen store in a new browser tab or window, ready for them to start their shipping with the incredible savings provided by HelloCoin. If the user clicks back to the HelloCoin tab or window (depending on the internet browser used), they will see the coupon code displayed in front of them, ready for them to copy and paste during the checkout process on the store’s website.



That’s all it takes, this quick and simple process can save users staggering amounts of money, all for a few seconds of their time. It’s unlikely that any shopper would rather pay more for their goods, when they could pay less. This is what makes HelloCoin such a popular service, they make it easy for customers all over the world to find the products and services they love, and offer them the ability to purchase them at cheaper prices than everybody else!



For people who find they really do not have the time to keep an eye on the latest deals 24/7, HelloCoin have made it easy to ensure that no-one misses out. Thanks to their one-of-a-kind Deals Newsletter. With the option to select how often the e-mail is received, and what type of deals are contained in the e-mail, it makes it a highly customizable solution for keeping track of all of the best deals without having to worry about missing any amazing offers for lack of being able to visit the HelloCoin website at the time.



About HelloCoin

HelloCoin regularly publish great press releases just like this one, containing all of the latest and greatest coupon codes, promotions, special offers, and discounts available to use at particular stores around the US and online. Any bargain hunters or fans of extreme couponing should remember to check out the HelloCoin press room from time to time to make sure they don’t miss any fantastic offers for their favourite stores.