50% off for Monitoring Services and Webmaster Dashboard Subscription. Only in August 2012!

Warsaw, Maz -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2012 --On 1 August 2002, the apiri.com brand, having been in business for 4 years, disappeared from the market and turned into SITEIMPULSE. The flourishing online boutique which designed simple websites significantly expanded its operations and became an internet marketing agency.



SITEIMPULSE now offers its clients a comprehensive list of e-marketing services, from online presence strategies through the creation and maintenance of websites and online applications to content delivery and online advertising.



Within these 10 years, SITEIMPULSE has provided services to Dalkia, Ernst&Young, GP Batteries, G+J, HOCHTIEF, Honda, Kaspersky Lab, Makro, Mazda, Nestle, Sage, Skype and many others.



Beside its own systems - such as a CMS or an e-commerce platform - SITEIMPULSE also creates and develops online applications that provide services for webmasters.



As we are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the brand creation, you can buy http://www.website-monitoring.com services (website availability and proper functioning monitoring) and http://www.webmastat.com services (webmaster “dashboard”) for half the price through the whole August.



Apart from that, all individually priced projects ordered in August will include additional bonuses. The full offer and the agency’s portfolio are available at http://www.siteimpulse.eu.