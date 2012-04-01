50% Off Sale for Newly Released Brainwave Tuner V3.0 on Any Mobihand Websites

Xi'an, Shaan'xi -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/01/2012 --Abstract

To express sincere appreciation to its valued customers, iMobLife offers 50% discount with coupon code ‘N4BB20120319’ for Brainwave Tuner. It is a mobile brainwave stimulation and health/fitness application specially designed for BlackBerry users, which can change your brain frequency towards the desired state, aid sleep, reduce stress, and provide a relaxing atmosphere for activities, such as: yoga, tai-chi, and meditation.



Dallas, TX (PRWEB) Mar. 30th, 2012 -- iMobLife now offers 50% discount with coupon code ‘N4BB20120319’ for Brainwave Tuner. As long as you order them directly from any Mobihand’s online store from Mar. 30th, 2012 to April. 5th, 2012, you will get 50% off the price.



With coupon code ‘N4BB20120319’, the discount prices for Brainwave Tuner V3.0 are (time limited from Mar. 30th, 2012 to April. 5 th, 2012 at any Mobihand’s online store):

Brainwave Tuner V1.2: $3.99* (50% Discount) =$1.99



New Features in Brainwave Tuner v3.0:

- Add an "Exit" function of Brainwave Tuner when the set timer stops in order to save battery;

- Embedded phone's speaker to adjust volume and add a "Mute" function for sound button before volume bar;

- Embedded a new play indicator on your phone's homescreen to tell you that Brainwave Tuner is running in background now;

- Add a new full screen advertisement to help you know our another great Ultimate Brainwave Entrainment App on BlackBerry App World;

- Other minor optimizations, like loading speed, short descriptions and ect....



20 Preset Updated Sound Patterns are included in Brainwave Tuner:

1. Sleep and Therapy

- Headache Therapy

- Sleep Induction

- Edge of Consciousness

- Earth Peace Night

- High Frequencies

- Ocean Waves



2. Meditation and Relaxation

- Meditation

- Schumann Resonance

- Relaxation

- Self-hypnosis

- Shoveling Sands

- Rain and Windshield Wipers



3. Focus and Learning



- Attention Increase

- Intelligent Increase

- Creativity Enhancing

- The Awakened Mind

- Schumann Mix

- Quick Mental Refresher

- Learning Aid I (for subliminal)

- Learning Aid II (for studying)



Supported Devices:

Brainwave Tuner V3.0 fully supports BlackBerry/RIM OS 4.5, 5.0, 6.0, 7.0, 7.1. Please refer to http://www.imoblife.com/brainwave_tuner.asp for more information.



