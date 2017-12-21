50 Women Recognized for Their Leadership in Marketing Technology

MarTechExec to offer Women in Martech Series to help anyone — man or woman — succeed in martech
Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --MarTechExec, a rapidly growing online community for marketing technology professionals, has recognized 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech - 2018. The women will be featured in a series of articles that speak to the changing martech workplace, career advice, the biggest challenges ahead and how to increase the presence of women in the industry.
"We didn't want this list to be comprised of the usual suspects," Lana K. Moore, CEO and Executive Editor for MarTechExec, explained. "Instead, we wanted to expand our search to identify women who rendered a true passion for marketing and marketing technology — and who exhibited a desire to develop a community of strong, intelligent marketing executives."
This inaugural distinction hopes to amplify the collective voice of brilliant, deserving women and reinforce support for women, in all workplaces, across all industries around the world.
Beginning in January, the Women in Martech Series will offer resources and programs intended to help anyone, woman or man, succeed in martech.
The series will feature advice, thoughts and opinions from our 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech, including:
Adele Sweetwood, Senior Vice President Global Marketing at SAS
Agata Celmerowski, Vice President Marketing at Klaviyo
Agatha Rymanowska, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Operations at Conversant
Alayne Wilinsky, Senior Product Manager at Zvelo
Aleksandra Injac, Managing Director, Programmatic Buying at Mindshare North America
Amy Fox, Head of Product at Blis
Andrea Lechner-Becker, Chief Strategy Officer at LeadMD, Six Bricks
Angela Wells, Senior Director at Oracle
Anita Brearton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at CabinetM
Annie Eaton, Chief Executive Officer at Futurus, LLC
Asmita Singh, Vice President, Marketing and Demand Analytics at Travel Leaders Group
Brandi Starr, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Consulting at Tegrita Consulting Group
Brooke Willcox, Director of Digital Business Development at MNI Targeted Media
Cathy McPhillips, VP of Marketing at Content Marketing Institute
Daina Middelton, Chief Executive Officer (Chief Executive Officer) at Ansira
Dasha Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Solodev
Deborah Ermiger, Director, IT Employee Experience at DXC Technology
Emily Kolvitz, Consultant at Bynder
Holly Gage, Marketing Consultant at Rowland Gage
Inbal Lavi, Webpals Group Chief Executive Officer at Webpals
Inecke Snyder-Lourens, Director of Professional Services at Cognifide
Jennifer Kyriakakis, Founder and Vice President of Marketing at MATRIXX
Jennifer Renaud, Global Marketing Lead & Chief Marketing Officer for Oracle Marketing Cloud at Oracle
Jennifer Shambroom, Chief Marketing Officer at YouAppi
Jessica Bicknell, Senior Vice President Business Development at Semcasting
Julie Fleischer, Vice President, Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions at Neustar
Kate O'Loughlin, Chief Operating Officer, North America at SuperAwesome
Kellie Sakey, Vice President of Advertising at Unified
Kelly Jo Sands, Executive Vice President of Marketing Technology and Data Services at Ansira
Kerry Bianchi, President & Chief Executive Officer at Visto
Kim Howard, Marketing Manager at SuiteRetail
Lana K. Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at MarTechExec
Larissa Murillo, Head of Marketing at MarketGoo
Laura Patterson, President at VisionEdge Marketing, Inc.
Leah Pope, Chief Marketing Officer at Datorama
Lisa Henderson, Chief Client Officer, Technology Practice, Epsilon at Epsilon
Lou Donnelly-Davey, Chief Marketing Officer at TracPlus
Maribeth Ross, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Monetate
Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer at WP Engine
Meg Ryan, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Atlanta Hawks & Philips Arena
Megan Lueders, Vice President of Marketing at Zenoss
Michel Feaster, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Usermind
Michele Eggers, Senior Director, Customer Intelligence Product Management at SAS
Michelle Brammer, Director of Marketing at eZanga
Michelle Kim, Vice President, Marketing at Amplitude
Molly Schweickert, Head of Digital at Cambridge Analytica
Nadjya Ghausi, Vice President of Marketing at Prezi
Seeta Hariharan, General Manager and Group Head at Tata Consultancy Services Digital Software & Solutions Group
Sheryl Schultz, Founder & President, COO at CabinetM
Stacy Taylor, Director of Digital Marketing at Carousel Industries
Stefanie Grieser, Head of Partnerships, Events & Global Markets at Unbounce
Valerie Vallancourt, Vice President of Marketing at Outsell
To see what the Women You Need to Know in Martech have to say, check out 50 Women You Need to Know in Martech: 2018.
About MarTechExec
MarTechExec is an Angie's-List-meets-Reddit online community where marketing professionals rate and review vendors, upvote member-fueled discussions, and learn about the latest strategies, tools, and tactics from their peers. With over 5,000 solutions in the marketing technology landscape, the mission for this Austin-based, bootstrapped startup is to help marketing executives, and their teams, stay on top of their martech game.
