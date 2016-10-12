Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --In connection with Extra Mile America, over 500 mayors from across the United States have embraced the "go the extra mile" movement and have declared November 1 as "Extra Mile Day." This unique declaration celebrates individuals and organizations that have chosen to create positive change in their communities by going the extra mile in volunteerism and service.



Mayor Jeff Longwell of Wichita, Kansas, is one of the participating mayors who recognizes the power of the "go the extra mile" message. "We have so many outstanding organizations, businesses and individuals who go the extra mile every day. There is an energy of possibility in Wichita thanks to all of the great efforts to make our city the best it can be."



Another mayor who recognizes the importance of the "go the extra mile" spirit in his community is Mayor Mark W. Eckert of Belleville, Illinois. "The service and volunteer spirit of Belleville's organizations and citizens are a testimony to the mission of Extra Mile America."



Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities. To symbolize the "go the extra mile" message, Shawn Anderson, the visionary behind Extra Mile Day, pedaled a bike from San Francisco to Boston, and along the route he interviewed over 200 people who had been recognized as going the extra mile in overcoming setback or who had risked everything in order to accomplish something extraordinary. Since then, the Extra Mile Day declaration has grown exponentially. On November 1st, it is expected that 575 mayors from Homer, Alaska, to New Haven, Connecticut, will be participating.



Anderson, the motivational author of six books including A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, concludes, "Going the extra mile can happen in a thousand different ways, and it is in doing that little bit more where positive change is created. It could be volunteering at the local animal shelter, mowing your neighbor's lawn, or simply telling the grocery clerk 'thank you for your service.' Every day, we each have the chance to make the world a better place when we choose to "go the extra mile."