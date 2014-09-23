5150 Indiegogo Campaign Goes Live

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --The Indiegogo campaign for the new teen drama 5150 went live on September 5, 2014.



5150 is created and written/produced by Jennifer Anne Johnson and Executive Produced by Lionel Johnson (no relation). Jennifer wrote her first full-length screenplay when she was fifteen, after seeing Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk Till Dawn for the first time. Lionel Johnson has worked in the Entertainment Industry for over ten years. He joins the 5150 Team as the Executive Producer helping to guide the Production on its proper course.



Following in the footsteps of shows like Gossip Girl, One Tree Hill, Charmed, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars, 5150 features snappy dialogue and strong female leads. It blends dark comedy with edgy drama and the relevant issues teens and young adults face today- issues like teen angst, sexual abuse, substance abuse, depression, suicide, and sexual identity- without making them feel like they are being preached at. “5150 will push the boundaries of Network television,” says creator Jennifer Anne Johnson. “It will be your new addiction.”



You can find out more and like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/5150tvseries and contribute to the campaign at http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/5150-tv-series



About Jennifer Anne Johnson

From a early age, Jennifer Anne Johnson grew up knowing she wanted to be a writer, creating plays for her siblings to act out. Her writing influences are are varied and include Mindy Kaling, Tina Fey, Josh Schwartz, Bryan Fuller, and Jeremy Carver. She first got interested in writing TV and Film when she saw the Robert Rodriguez film From Dusk Till Dawn.